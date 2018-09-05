Who took home the famous flowery sashes? 20 combinations who reigned at the British Show Pony Society summer championships

Every year hundreds of top combinations head to complete on the polished surfaces of Arena UK, Lincolnshire, at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships (22 — 25 August).

With several coveted titles on offer, competitions was fierce, but who managed to stay on top and take home the handful of overall sashes?

Check out these 22 duos who shone under the spotlight:

1.Woodview Ianthe

The mini show pony and her eight-year-old jockey Maisie Binks landed the Philip Judge overall supreme of show title.

2. Highwayman’s Footsteps

Jessica Walby and Highwayman’s Footsteps were crowned Pretty Polly home-produced champions after landing the show hunter pony section.

3. Bellevue Tomboy

Mark Davidson rode Matthew Cooper’s scopey intermediate to clinch a host of titles, including the coveted Desert Orchid championship.

4. The Politician

Hannah Green and her own gelding had an incredible week, winning the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) intermediate title as well as their Blue Riband section.

5. Plasdavrene Matty’s Mate

Josh Williamson, a BSPS debutant, triumphed in the 133cm HOYS working hunter pony class before taking the section tricolours.

6. Cashelbay JJ

Susie Eddis and her super-consistent working hunter pony were reserve in the Desert Orchid working hunter final.

7. Glenmore Gwennic

Heritage working hunter supreme was Emma James on the 11-year-old gelding Glenmore Gwennic.

8. Eskside Carnellia

The Emma-Jayne Durjardin-produced five-year-old netted the novice show hunter pony sash with Libby Taylor-Hopkins in the saddle.

9. Tuscany Sweet Serenade

Another novice coming to the fore was Tuscany Sweet Serenade, who clinched the novice show pony honours with Alina Kozersky-Gillham, 11.

10. Ellister Islay Spruce

Julie Barton’s Highland stallion and Becki Penny claimed the Classic Security Challenge Heritage sash.

11. Glebedale Mumbo Jumbo

The typey Welsh section A was Heritage mini pony of the year with Izzy Sharifi.

12. Glandrine Pied Piper

BSPS Jinks show team mini working hunter pony champions were Glandrine Pied Piper and Lara Field.

13. Litton Cerise

Martha Jobling-Purser rode her own 143cm show pony to land her first Jamie Mead open show pony supreme.

14. Withymoor Damsel

Blue Riband home-produced supreme was Eve Duggan and the 153cm winner Withymoor Damsel.

15. Thistledown Lawman

Scarlett Elenor and Thistledown Lawman were crowned supreme mini show hunter champions.

16. Captain Foley

Georgie Osmond rode Captain Foley to take the red in the 133cm Desert Orchid final.

17. Archwood Ballerina

Best of the Blue Riband show pony championship was Archwood Ballerina and Mia Donaldson.

18. Carnsdale Pure Genius

Carnsdale Pure Genius landed a sash in his respective show hunter pony championship, with Georgie Dowler.

19. Beech Hall Ryan

Nobel Bing supreme working hunter was Beech hall Ryan with Zara Weir.

20. Merrycorner Mister Bui

Harriet Dennison and the 2018 Royal International champion trotted off with the overall supreme show hunter pony honours.

(Pictures by Trevor Meeks)

