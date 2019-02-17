Think you could run your own equestrian centre? Now could be your golden opportunity…

An equestrian centres in East Sussex with three arenas, lots of stables and an on-site house has come on the market. Would you be up for the challenge of running your own thriving show centre?

Golden Cross Equestrian Centre is being offered for sale following complete refurbishment. It’s nestled in Golden Cross is a small village in the Wealden district of East Sussex.

Having being acquired by the current owners in 2014, Golden Cross Equestrian Centre has been developed over the last four years and currently runs regular unaffiliated competitions, clinics and training shows. Additional income is generated from hiring out the facilities to pony and riding clubs as well as dog training groups.

If you want to check out some local competition, other equestrian centres in the area include: Polegate (7 miles), Meadows EC (6.5 miles) and Crockstead (6 miles). Petley Wood (17 miles) hosts regular BSJA competitions.

Cross-country courses are available at East Bysshe Showground (26 miles) and Comphurst Farm (9 miles). A bit further afield is Bonfleur XC course which is an hour drive north-east (34 miles).

Head out with the East Sussex and Romney Marsh Hunt is you like a blast out with the hounds, and if you fancy doing some showing, sign up to BSPS Area 14.

On the market for £1.3m, Golden Cross could be the mixture of business and pleasure you’ve been searching for. Churchill Country and Equestrian are offering this one.

Shall we take a look around?

Golden Cross Equestrian Centre is one of the busiest and most successful competition centres in the South of England, for good reason…

The superb facilities include this 30x60m indoor arena…

… as well as two outdoors — a brand-new 50x80m all-weather sandschool and a a further 25x55m outdoor school.

In total there are 20 stables, some outdoor and some indoor.

Hosting shows in the summer sun won’t be an issue as there is an outdoor jumping arena. In all, the land extends to nine acres and includes paddocks which have been newly fenced with post and rail.

Other facilities include an on-site café which overlooks the indoor arena. It has a fully fitted kitchen and seating room. Outside there is another café in a self-contained unit.

There are other handy rooms including a show office, first aid room and a numbers room as well as a further bar area for special events and private functions.

There is also ample parking space for all your competitors.

In addition to the show centre there is a two bedroom ‘Superior Lodge’ which features an open plan kitchen/dining area.

Could Golden Cross be your next business venture?

