



Horse & Hound created this content as part of a paid partnership with Monarch Equestrian. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Horse & Hound.

Having the space (and budget) for building your own stables is something not all of us are lucky to have.

However, those that do, although they have managed to create their dream yard in many ways, find that there are sometimes things they wish they had done differently.

We spoke to some H&H readers who fall into this category to find out more – and also to hear about the things they are also really glad they included during their respective stable builds.

H&H forum user Peglo said: “We built a ‘general purpose’ shed, which is a 60x40ft steel structure, with light and airy stables made from wood that my husband built.

“We put windows in each stable so the horses can look outside but, if I’m being honest, we rarely use them and they are usually shut.”

She continues: “Two of the windows open onto a small paddock and if I was doing it again, I would make them doors and either have an outdoor run each or just open onto the paddock.”

The size of her stables is another aspect Peglo said she wishes she could have changed.

“We put in big wooden doors so bigger vehicles could get in if required, but because of the size of the gap it meant the stables were limited to a certain width. If I could change it, I would make the doors smaller – or put at them other end of the shed – so my stables could be bigger.

“Otherwise I’m very content with my stables and horses seem happy.”

Building your own stables: size matters

Fellow H&H forum user Elle also shared her experiences of building her own yard.

“I extended the stables at my previous house, going from two 12x12ft and one 12x16ft with one tack room to two tackrooms, four 12x12ft, one 12x16ft and an extra 12x12ft grooming/washing/tack-up area with electric and water that could, at a pinch, be used as a stable too. The stables were a corner shape with the grooming area doubling as a path to the field,” explains Elle, who says she also had some extra features that she really enjoyed as part of her yard.

“I loved my three-way Shetland door, meaning my Shetland could see out but the extra bit could also be closed to be used for larger horses. I also loved having individual light switches for each stable, plus there were windows in the back wall diagonally opposite to the door to help with air flow. Taps in the main tackroom and grooming area were also very useful.”

Ease of access is incredibly important when considering the layout of a yard and this was something Elle implemented.

“I made sure the stable doors opened to make it easier to lead horses out and through the grooming area to the field, meaning some opened to the left, and others to the right,” she says, commenting now that she has moved house, there have been features that she hasn’t rushed to replace.

“Namely drinkers in each stable,” says Elle. “I had them with individual taps meaning they could be turned off if the stables were empty or if I knew frost was coming, but the horses just loved to itch on them and I was in constant fear of them pulling them off the walls.”

There are some final extras Elle would like to have on her yard.

“I still plan to get a stable heater – in one stable to use after winter baths – and fans in all stables for hot summers, plus cameras in each stable, too.”

Fellow yard owner Leila Horsey reminds us that the consideration of where you live and the weather you’re likely to experience is crucial when creating a well-functioning yard.

“Being in north-east Scotland, if I ever did it again, I would build an American barn and not regular stables,” says Leila.

Speaking of features that she likes at her set-up, Helen Fitzpatrick says: “I’m glad I put ‘talk grilles’ in so that horses can see and communicate with each other. I’m also pleased I installed roof lights and top opening windows and I’m relieved I didn’t include automatic drinkers.”

Key points to bear in mind while building your own stables include, but are not limited to the following:

Ventilation

Lighting

Flooring

Door design

Materials you will use

The size of each stable

Water supply

Drainage

Insulation

Safety

Roofing

