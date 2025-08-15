Dreaming about building your own stables? Here’s how much they could cost… *Sponsored*





If you’re wondering how much does it cost to build stables? We’ve got the answers for you, if you’re based in the UK.

The cost of building stables varies significantly depending on factors like size, materials, whether it’s a mobile structure or fixed, groundwork, and whether professional labour or DIY is involved.

How to work out the cost of building stables

You first need to ascertain whether you require planning permission. Planning permission is needed for permanent stables in the UK, for both private, professional and commercial use. Submitting planning applications will incur a cost, so this will need factoring into your budget.

Temporary field shelters may not need permission if movable, but always check with your local planning authority as the rules can vary.

You then need to define the scope of your build, considering how many stables you require, and whether you would like to include additional facilities, such as a tack room, hay storage and a wash bay.

Assess the site you’re hoping to build upon as this could radically affect the cost of the project, with key considerations including if the land is sloping and whether you already have access, utilities and drainage in place.

Material preference will also have an impact on cost, such as whether you use basic, pre-fabricated materials, timber or a bespoke, high-spec service with top notch products. Wooden stables are generally more affordable than those built with brick and block, which also require more complex foundations, but can get very warm in summer.

Budget realistically and factor in money for any nasty surprises along the way. We will break down the costs involved when building stables further, but as a ball park figure, the following applies:

For a single standalone stable, prices start at around £2,000 to £5,000, excluding groundwork

A small block (two or three boxes) typically costs between £7,000 and £15,000, depending on finishes

A full yard, with groundwork and infrastructure, can easily stretch from £25,000 to over £100,000

Other things to consider prior to starting your build include whether you are going to tackle the work yourself on a DIY basis or employ professionals to carry out the work. DIY may save on labour, but carries risks and time costs. For complex or high-spec projects, professional installation is recommended.

Finally, where you are in the UK could affect the cost of your build, due to construction cost trends across the country.

So how much does it cost to build stables?

Basic pre-made stable units

Small one-bay stable (basic wooden prefab): £880 to £1,370

Two stables: £1,860 to £2,700

This excludes groundwork, delivery, VAT, and any assembly beyond straightforward installation.

Prefabricated timber units and additional features

Vale Stables offer the following prices:

10×10ft timber unit: £1,700

12×12ft unit: £1,990 (an extra £270 if mobilised with steel skids)

Additional features like windows, doors and guttering are available at an additional cost. For example, a Perspex window costs £120.

Handcrafted/bespoke timber stables

Bespoke or premium timber stables typically fall in the range of £5,000 to £30,000, depending on size and specifications.

Devon Garden Buildings offers a 12x12ft handcrafted static stable (VAT included) for £2,300, while Olson Timber Buildings offers a double 12x12ft stable block for £7,944, including VAT.

Monarch Equestrian creates both internal and external stables. Its Imperial Stables range start from £1,095 plus VAT and excluding delivery. This price is based on one 12ft hardwood stable front with an offset bottom swinging door for an internal set-up in an American barn.

Or if you’re looking for a more premium product, Monarch’s Regal Stables start from £1,435 plus VAT, also excluding delivery. This includes a 12ft Regal Victorian hardwood stable front with a central bottom swinging door and additional end post, also designed for internal use.

Monarch Equestrian also offers lots of extra add-ons, should you wish to include them in your build, such as sliding or swinging doors, stable mangers and troughs, tie rings, hay feeders, stable door chains, automatic water drinkers, rug rails and more.

Premium and high-spec installations

The cost of larger projects, with multiple specifications are available upon request, but the answer is basically, how long is a piece of string?

One person who created their own yard with eight stables, a hay barn, and tack room, plus all the necessary groundwork, utilities, fencing, drainage and access costs associated with this, spent £100,000.

