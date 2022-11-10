



A 25-year-old part-bred Welsh section D gelding is set to make his Your Horse Live debut on Friday after qualifying for the SEIB Search For A Star (SFAS) finals in two categories.

Gemma Viles’ Peter Pan — who is known as Harvey at home — has bagged tickets to both the in-hand plaited pony and in-hand veteran finals.

Keele-based Gemma, who works as a data coordinator in a hospital, has owned Harvey for 18 years. She bought him from Endon Riding School where she used to help out at weekends in exchange for lessons.

“Unfortunately, he wasn’t suited to life at a riding school as he was naughty and threw a lot of riders off,” says Gemma. “This meant that once I got him home I spent more time on the floor than on his back!”

Despite his cheeky sense of humour, which Gemma says he has retained to this day, Harvey has enjoyed an uber-successful showing career and he’s also competed in dressage and show jumping over the years. In 2018, he was reserve supreme champion in the senior showing in-hand final at Olympia.

“He’s been one hell of a pony for me and I thought the SFAS championships would be something new for us to try for,” says Gemma, who notes that 2021 was a particularly difficult year for Harvey.

“In February, he got colitis and we thought we were going to lose him. However, he turned a corner and made a comeback, only to injure his check ligament in September. He did it good and proper, tearing the whole ligament and putting a hole in the top of it. It was a long road to recovery, but he pulled through and was back in work at the end of January this year. We didn’t think he’d come back to the show ring, but he just loves being out and about.”

Gemma Viles keeps Harvey on DIY livery and fits him in between work at the hospital with early mornings, late nights and little sleep.

“They don’t make them like Harvey anymore and he’s still got so much character,” says Gemma, who will also be competing at Your Horse Live for the first time. “I’ll be heading to the show with my parents, and some friends are hoping to come down to watch the class.

“Harvey has been clipped and hot oiled, and the lorry is all ready; I just want to load up and go now!”

