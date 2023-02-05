



The Woodyard is situated in the heart of the Vale of the White Horse, just to the southeast of Faringdon with a view of the Berkshire Downs. Access to Oxford and Didcot stations is easy, both within approximately 15 miles, while London can be reached in approximately 90 minutes by car.

Local convenience stores can be found in Stanford in the Vale, while nearby Oxford, Newbury, Cheltenham and Bicester Village provide a wider choice of facilities and amenities.

Local equestrian centres include Boomerang (16 miles), Rectory Farm (33 miles), Cherwell Competition Centre (19 miles) and the recently reopened Addington, which is just under an hour away.

The experts at Lambourn Equine Vets are on hand 12 miles away, should you need them. If you like to hunt, you can head out with either the Old Berks or the VWH.

You can play polo at nearby Kirtlington and Cirencester or go racing at Newbury, Cheltenham and Ascot.

The Woodyard is on the market with Knight Frank with a guide price of £2.95m. Let’s take a look around…

The Woodyard Stables were constructed in 2018 and include an American barn with 20 loose boxes, four large foaling boxes, tack room, staff room and an open-fronted three-bay general purpose store and implement shed.

There is a 60x30m all-weather manége, covered horse walker, lunge pen and a five furlong all-weather circular gallop. In addition, there is a three-bedroom temporary timber cabin.

The Woodyard house sits in approximately 62 acres with a further 100 acres available.

The house was constructed in 2022 and sits at the end of a long driveway adjoining open farmland with views and walks to the Downs and the River Thames.

The accommodation is set out over three floors, including a large kitchen with doors through to the sitting room with log burner, plus there is a separate dining room, a study and a utility room.

There are five bedrooms and three bathrooms, with the principal bedroom suite having access out onto a roof terrace with uninterrupted views towards the Berkshire Downs.

Planning consent has been obtained for the development of a further stable block, hay barn, foaling boxes, isolation boxes and machinery store.

