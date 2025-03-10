



Bet you can’t guess the very niche horsey facility this home has? Believe me when I say, you don’t find an equestrian property with one of these every day.

The Coach House is a five-bed home off a rural lane in Chart Sutton, just an eight-minute drive from the neighbouring village of Staplehurst in Kent. With a newly-opened superstore, chemist, bank and solicitor, you can enjoy the best of both worlds – a rural home within easy reach of all you need.

Staplehurst mainline railway station runs a direct service to London Charing Cross. The service takes a little over an hour.

The Coach House is 13 minutes from junction 8 of the M20 for the M25 and Dover – the port is 52 minutes from the door.

The market town of Cranbrook is 17 minutes away. The drive to Maidstone is 15 minutes.

Your pick of local equestrian centres includes Duckhurst Farm (six minutes), Cobham Manor (18 minutes) and White Horse Farm (36 minutes).

Go cross-country schooling at Bonfleur XC (11 minutes).

If hunting’s your thing, have a day with the Kent in the east of the county or the Southdown & Eridge in the west.

If you need a vet, Bell Equine is 26 minutes away. Kent Equine Hospital is 25 minutes from the door.

On the market with Equus, The Coach House has a guide price of £1.395m. Let’s see what this home has in store…

First, let’s pit-stop at the yard. There are timber looseboxes on a concrete yard, with one converted for a miniature – that tiny door is so cute!

Next, you’ll find the impressive 20x60m arena.

Here’s a view from the house’s first floor roof terrace, for good measure.

But the coolest surprise feature? The onsite, covered horse treadmill!

There’s also plenty of parking and storage.

The house sits on four acres and there are a number of post-and-rail paddocks, plus additional electric-fenced fields.

Ready to step inside? The ground floor is home to a large reception/dining room with a log burner and a separate kitchen with an island/breakfast bar, double oven and hob, and marble worktops.

Downstairs, there’s also a utility, TV room and conservatory, with two sets of doors opening onto the lawn.

The garden is home to a covered cooking area, perfect for entertaining.

Upstairs you’ll find the property’s five bedrooms. Two are ensuite, and one of the ensuite rooms has that all-important terrace!

Is this your ideal home?

