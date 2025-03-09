



Holkham House is a farmhouse with a self-contained annex, set in 5.44 acres with a range of outbuildings and equine facilities.

This property is on the edge of the village of Beeston, in Norfolk, which has a pub, sports field and a primary school. It is three miles from the A47, and there is a village shop, secondary school, delicatessen, post office, and pub in the neighbouring village of Litcham, approximately two miles away.

Further amenities and facilities can be found in the nearby market towns of Swaffham and Dereham.

Norwich, the cathedral city and regional centre of East Anglia, is approximately a 25-mile drive and has excellent transport links with an international airport and a mainline rail service to London Liverpool Street.

Local equestrian centres include Forest Edge Arena, which is about 20 minutes away, Anvil Park Stud (45 minutes), Lime Kiln Farm (30 minutes) and Easton College (25 minutes). Brush up on your dressage technique at Burgh Farm Dressage (20 minutes), while cross-country facilities are on offer at Blackwater Farm (25 minutes).

Local horse trials to check out include Burnham Market (35 minutes), while racing can be viewed at Fakenham Racecourse (20 minutes). Get your hunting fix by heading out with the West Norfolk next season and enjoy riding on the popular Holkham beach, which is a 40-minute drive away.

If you need a vet, contact Fakenham Farm and Equine Vets or Anchorage Barn Equine Clinic.

This property is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £1.15m. Let’s take a look around…

A line of loose boxes and a storage barn are closest to the house, with a large outbuilding at the opposite end that has loose boxes around the outside, horse wash off area and an open space for storing hay.

The paddocks have post and rail fencing dividing the established grazing as well as field shelters. There is also a floodlit all-weather arena.

The enclosed lawn at the front of the house sits behind picket fencing and hedging, with a gravelled area, plus pleached hornbeam, beds of lavender and verbena, and willow weave fencing. A courtyard garden behind the house, next to the kitchen, has beds of Annebelle hydrangea and wisteria, with views out to the main gardens. These are lawned, with an area of raised beds, while a line of apple trees divide the lawns from the wild flower areas with mown paths, seating areas and young and mature trees.

The current owners have made changes to the main house including a new bespoke kitchen, with thick granite worktops and matching splashbacks, brass taps and Belfast sink. The kitchen is open plan to the dining area, which has a triple aspect with French doors out to the gardens.

There is an entrance hall, with fireplace and panelling. The living room is spacious and is really two rooms rolled into one, with two fireplaces, one with wood burner and triple aspect, with French doors out to the west-facing garden. There is also a panelled study and a utility/boot room with a toilet.

The bedrooms for the main house are all on the first floor, with three large double rooms, with tall ceilings and each with a feature fireplace. The principal bedroom and second bedroom both have in-built wardrobes, and all rooms are served by the family bathroom.

There is an annex, which is self-contained and used to generate income as an Airbnb, but can also be incorporated into the main house. The annex has a kitchen, living room with panelling, plus a bathroom with a walk-in shower and contemporary roll top bath. Two bedrooms are on the first floor, both double rooms with vaulted ceilings, and one room with a Juliette balcony.

You may also be interested in:

