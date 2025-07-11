



The Priory is a Grade II-Listed six-bedroom home in a pretty location, complete with equestrian facilities, set within 12 acres.

This property is on the edge of the sought-after hamlet of Denham in Suffolk. It is one mile from the well-appointed village of Barrow, seven miles from Bury St Edmunds and eight miles from Newmarket.

There is excellent access to the A14 and A11 (M11) and a branch railway line connection from Newmarket to Cambridge and Ipswich. Cambridge, Cambridge North, Audley End and Whittlesford Parkway offer direct trains to London, with the fastest taking under one hour. Stansted International Airport is approximately 50 minutes away.

Local equestrian centres include Codham Park (26 miles), Finchingfield Equestrian (20 miles) and The Suffolk EC (10 miles).

You can go cross-country schooling at Ely Eventing Centre at Little Downham (45 minutes).

If hunting is more your thing, you could head out with either the Suffolk or the Thurlow.

Need a vet? The experts at Rossdales or Newmarket Equine Hospital are on hand to help you eight miles away.

The Priory is on the market with Jackson Stops with a guide price of £1.995m. Let’s take a look around…

The Priory is approached through timber gates with a gravel driveway leading to parking and turning for several vehicles.

There are several post and rail paddocks, plus six stables, a lunge pen, and a five bay horsewalker. Planning permission has been granted for a 60x30m all-weather arena.

The extensive outbuildings formally used for garaging within a courtyard setting offer 4,450 sq. ft currently used as workshops, storage, with rubber matted horse wash bay and space previously used as a solarium, feed room, tack room and further storage. The outbuildings would be suitable for conversion (subject to planning) to form further accommodation or an indoor swimming pool/office.

The landscaped grounds are private and have good views, while the garden has well-maintained lawns, well-stocked flower and shrub beds and a pond.

The Priory dates to the mid-16th Century with subsequent extensions over the years. The property is part-timber framed, brick and rendered under a thatch and pantile roof, which has been significantly improved by the current owners.

The property retains many of its original features including exposed beams, open fireplaces, moulded Mullion window and arched roll-moulded hand and leaf carved spandrels.

This property has an open plan kitchen/dining/family room and three further reception rooms.

There are six bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms, plus a study/gym/family room.

In addition, there is a self-contained two-bedroom annexe.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also like:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now