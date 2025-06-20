



This Victorian rectory is on the market for the first time in 35 years – and it has some lovely equestrian facilities, including four stables and a 45x20m outdoor arena.

Located in a quiet location at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable village of Charlbury in the Cotswolds, West Oxfordshire, this property has uninterrupted views out across the Evenlode Valley. At the same time the village’s train station is only a five-minute walk from the door, with Paddington and the Elizabeth Line 1 hour and 10 minutes away.

Oxford is 17 miles away, while Cheltenham is a 31-mile drive. The sought-after private members clubs of Soho Farmhouse and Estelle Manor are eight and six miles away respectively and The Club by Bamford is a nine-mile drive.

The Old Rectory has a range of equestrian centres to train and compete at close by. Local centres include Cherwell (30 minutes), The Unicorn Centre (15 miles), Allens Hill (one hour) and Rectory Farm Arena (50 minutes minutes).

Deer Park cross-country course (40 minutes) is available for your training needs, as is Aston-le-Walls.

If you like to hunt, head out with the Heythrop or the North Cotswold, and should you need a vet, the experts at Hook Norton Equine Vets are 13 miles from your door.

National Hunt racing takes place at Cheltenham, Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick, while you can play or watch polo at Cirencester.

The Old Rectory is on the market with Knight Frank with a guide price of £3.45m. Let’s take a look around…

The Old Rectory’s equestrian facilities include a stable yard with four loose boxes, and tack room. Beyond the immediate gardens is a paddock and a 45x20m manège with an Andrews Bowen surface.

There are plenty of useful outbuildings within the grounds, mainly made up of stores. The gardens are enclosed, and privacy is provided by the 1.92 acres in which the property sits. It may be possible to lease further land – the current owners of the Old Rectory have an annual grazing license with The Cornbury Estate on an additional 4.93 acres and a personal lease from the Diocese on an additional 0.57 acres.

There are well maintained gardens and grounds with many established specimen trees, shrubs, topiary, raised beds and stunning views over the Evenlode Valley. The gardens and grounds include a swimming pool, and paved terrace wrapping around the house.

The Old Rectory, believed to date back to 1865 is an example of Gothic Revival architecture and is Grade II-listed. The accommodation is well presented and extends to over 4,700 sq ft arranged over three floors.

The main reception rooms are accessed off the reception hall and include a drawing room, family room and dining room, which is accessed off the kitchen. All of the rooms are large, filled with light from the full height doors, and have views over the gardens and grounds.

Period features can be found throughout the property including wide floorboards, stone-flagged flooring, shutters, stone fireplaces and cornice detailing. The large kitchen/breakfast room is well equipped with fitted appliances, gas AGA and pantry, which is accessed off the dining room.

Doors from the kitchen lead out to the terrace, connecting the house to the garden. There is also a study and a downstairs cloakroom on the ground floor.

Stairs run down from the ground floor to a vast cellar, providing wine storage, while there is another staircase that leads up to the first floor.

There are five bedrooms, all of a good size, and two bathrooms. All of the rooms have great ceiling heights and are light and bright with large windows overlooking the grounds with views of open country. A staircase on the first floor leads to the attic for further storage space.

