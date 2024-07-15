



Housed in a converted dairy farm, The Old Granary is the ultimate compact equestrian property with two stables, two acres and a lunge pen.

The Old Granary is a Lincolnshire property situated two miles from the large village of Metheringham and five miles from Woodhall Spa.

The city of Lincoln is 13 miles away. The central train station there has daily direct services to Nottingham (50 minutes), London King Cross (two hours), Leeds (two hours 22 minutes) and Leicester (one hour 28 minutes).

Fans of equestrian sport will find themselves a 24-minute drive from the Lincolnshire Showground, home to the annual county show in June and Lincolnshire Horse Trials. Burghley House, home of the five-star event, is just over one hour away by car.

Equestrian centres in the area include Arena UK (37 minutes), Willow Banks (46 minutes) and Sheepgate Equestrian (48 minutes).

Go cross country schooling at Grange de Lings (23 minutes).

If you’re into Western Riding, Oakridge Arena (31 minutes) offers shows and clinics and plenty of canine activities, too.

Head to the races at Market Rasen (41 minutes) or Nottingham (one hour 11 minutes), and for a day out following hounds, join the Blankney Hunt.

The Old Granary is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £595,000. Let’s take a look around…

At the back of the property lie the equestrian facilities – two acres of neat post-and-rail paddocks and a lunge pen. There are two mobile field shelters in the paddocks, too. The current owners say there is a livery yard a short distance away where you can hire a 60x40m arena.

There’s an airy wooden barn with two stables, a hay store and tack room.

There’s a terrace and lawn to leading to the double garage and store room.

Inside the four-bedroom property is an open-plan kitchen/diner that features a breakfast bar, a Rangemaster cooker and granite worktops.

As well as an entrance hall at the front of the house and a utility room a the back, there is also a lounge with a fireplace and a study on the ground floor.

Upstairs you’ll find four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom suite includes a dressing room and private bathroom.

