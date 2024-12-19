



Nestled at the bottom of the Burton Dassett country park in Warwickshire, The Old Cowshed is a stylish family home with some lovely equestrian facilities.

The nearest local amenities can be found in the village of Fenny Compton with its village store, public house and primary school. Further afield are the market towns of Banbury, Southam, Leamington Spa and Warwick.

Communication links are excellent with Banbury station about nine miles away, providing a train service direct into London Marylebone (approximately 55 minutes), and the M40 (junction 11 southbound and junction 12 northbound) 15 minutes away, giving access to the M42, M1 and M6. Birmingham International airport is a 40-minute drive.

Local equestrian centres include Swallowfield Equestrian (30 minutes), Willow Farm (30 minutes) and Onley Equestrian Centre (30 minutes). The huge range of facilities on offer at Aston-Le-Walls are just a 15-minute drive away, while Cherwell Competition Centre is 45 minutes away, Weston Lawns is 50 minutes away and you can be at Solihull Riding Club in 35 minutes.

If you fancy following hounds you can have a day with the Warwickshire Hunt, or if showing is your sport of choice, sign up to BSPS Area 6.

There are cross-country courses on offer at Swalcliffe Park (25 minutes) and Lyneham Heath Equestrian (50 minutes).

The Old Cowshed is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in excess of £1.375m. Let’s take a look around…

Equestrian facilities include a barn providing two stables with rubber matting and automatic drinkers, plus an insulated tack room and hay/straw store. There is also about two acres of grazing, fully fenced with water troughs.

There is also a fenced arena measuring 18x25m with Pro Ride surface. The property has direct access onto the local bridleway up to Burton Dassett Park, and a footpath to Northend, making it ideal for dog walking. There is plenty of room to park larger vehicles and cars on the front drive. There are two new outbuildings, one offering further stabling and the other further storage. This property sits in a total of 2.8 acres.

The Old Cowshed was converted in 2010 and it was designed to take full advantage of the surrounding countryside and views. The whole house has ground source heating with underfloor heating throughout. The kitchen/living space is on the ground floor and most of the bedrooms on the lower ground floor.

The kitchen is open plan with the dining room, and has a central island containing a sink, drainer and dishwasher. There are plenty of built-in cupboards with soft close drawers, Bosch oven, steamer oven, microwave and space for a large fridge/freezer. Views from the kitchen are through the west facing bifold doors over open countryside. This space leads through to the sitting room, whereby the oak trusses continue creating a high vaulted ceiling. There is a large master bedroom on the ground floor too, with built in wardrobes, bifold doors and a large en-suite.

On the lower ground floor, there is a second sitting room, which has a small kitchen area and could be used as a family room, hobby room or TV room. This gives direct access to three double bedrooms all with en-suite shower rooms.

