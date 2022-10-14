



The National Equine Show takes place for the first time on 4-5 March 2023 at the NEC, Birmingham, with the doors open from 9am to 5pm. The National Equine Show is a shopping extravaganza, which also has two stages featuring guest speakers including Olympic gold medallists Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin.

Horse & Hound readers are being offered free tickets to this event if ordered before the end of November. Thereafter tickets will cost from £10 for early bird one-day entry. To secure tickets, go to https://nationalequine.seetickets.com/tour/the-national-equine-show and use the code HORSE&HOUND.

As well as having 135 tradestands, enabling visitors to shop undercover, the show has guest speakers and panel discussions taking place throughout the event – think Horse of the Year Show minus the competition element. If you’re after bumper equestrian shopping and want to see a few of your heroes off their horses, then this is the show for you.

When it comes to guest speakers, the show has 50 lined up, including some particularly great ones in addition to Carl and Charlotte – such as 2022 Burghley winner Piggy March, Paralympic gold medallist Sir Lee Pearson, event rider Lydia Heywood and “This Esme” Esme Higgs.

As for shopping, brands to enjoy browsing and buying from include Avant-Garde Equestrian, Bliss of London, Bloomfields Horseboxes, Clipit Grooming, Equilibrium Products, Foxy Equestrian and Just Chaps to name a few. To find out more about the brands exhibiting, and other guest speakers, visit the The National Equine Show’s site.

There are two halls – the main hall and market hall. In the main hall you will find those 135 tradestands showcasing the latest season’s kit, plus fitting rooms or personal shopper experiences available. The smaller market hall area includes high end, discounted products from the previous season.

There will also be a catwalk, with models taking to the stage four times each day to show off the best in equestrian fashion. So what are you waiting for? Claim your free tickets now using the code HORSE&HOUND.