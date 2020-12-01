Rate this 10-acre equestrian home with immaculate stable yard, manège, solarium and moat…

What price tag would you stamp on this refurbished moated property with exceptional equestrian facilities, currently used to train dressage horses? How about £3.2m…

The Moat House can be found in a rural location about 2.5 miles from the market town of Horsham in West Sussex.

There is easy access to the M23 and wider motorway network.

Local equestrian centres include: Sussex EC (18 miles), Arundel Farm Riding Centre (23 miles) and Homelands Equestrian (8 miles).

You will just be over 20 minutes (11.5 miles) from the array of facilites on offer at Coombelands Equestrian.

The Sussex Equine Hospital (8 miles) is just 15 minutes from the front door.

Head over to the Compton Cross Country (33 miles) next summer.

Sign up to BSPS Area 14 if you fancy hitting the show ring or keep an eye on the diary of the Crawley and Horsham Hunt if you want to head out with hounds.

Enjoy polo at Cowdray Park Polo Club (21 miles).

This delightful countryside gem is offered for sale by Stutt & Parker but you’ll perhaps need to invest in a lottery ticket to be in with a chance of making it your home.

Set in 10 acres, the impressive equestrian facilities have been improved significantly over the last 10 years. There is an immaculate stable yard with 12 spacious loose boxes as well as six additional temporary boxes. The boxes are bordered by the moat.

As well as an outdoor school built by Martin Collins, there is a lunge ring and a sand surfaced paddock.

There is a lovely tack room and on-site accommodation for staff.

Other high-tech features of the yard inclue a therapy room and a solarium.

The brick built house sits on its own island.

A wooden bridge connects the patio to the garden and wooded area on the far side of the moat. A large patio extends from the house with steps leading down to the moat. Pretty formal gardens also lead to an outdoor pool which is hidden away within a walled area and bounded by the games room and a covered recreation area.

Inside, there are eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and six reception rooms in total with oak floorboards throughout many of the rooms.

