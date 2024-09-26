The Horse & Hound Podcast 157: five-star event rider Bubby Upton





On our 157th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to Bubby Upton, who was shortisted for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. But this massive achievement only tells part of this talented young rider’s story, as she’s also fought back from a potentially career-ending injury around 12 months ago to compete once more at the very top of the sport. We hope you will enjoy listening.

On our 157th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Pippa Roome chats to young British event rider Bubby Upton on her incredible comeback from potential career-ending injuries sustained in a fall from a horse at home in August 2023. At the time, it was unclear whether Bubby would be able to walk again, let alone ride and compete at the highest level, but thanks to brilliant work by her surgical team, plus a huge amount of hard work and determination from Bubby herself, not only has she managed to get back to being able to ride, she was ready and able to compete at Badminton 2024. And now she has her eyes set on a trip across the Atlantic to Maryland 5 Star in just a few weeks’ time.

“If you had told me this time last year after my accident that I would have achieved what I’ve achieved this season, I don’t think I would have believed you. Just being back competing this year was enough for me, let alone being shortlisted for the Olympics” – Bubby Upton on her successful return to the highest level of the sport

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 157

