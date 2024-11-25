



If it’s grass you want, it’s grass you’ll get at The Grove, an impressive equestrian facility with 70 acres of paddocks and 30 stables. Plus, there’s a four-bedroom pad for you.

The Grove occupies a private hillside location in the Lincolnshire Wolds village of Scamblesby in Lincolnshire, where there are plenty of bridleways and hills perfect for fitness work. The vendors currently run a Thoroughbred breeding operation from here.

The Grove lies 15 minutes from the Georgian market town of Louth and 43 minutes from the county city of Lincoln. Commute to London directly from the mainline station in under two hours.

Ride on the beach at Theddlethorpe, just half-an-hour away by car.

Local equestrian centres include LRAC (14 minutes), Hill House EC (32 minutes), Willowbanks EC (34 minutes), Caistor EC (37 minutes), and Sheepgate EC (46 minutes).

If you like your racing, head to a meeting at Market Rasen (26 minutes), Nottingham (1hr 31 minutes) or Beverley racecourses (1hr 15 minutes).

Hunt with the South Wold or Brocklesby and enjoy a day’s pointing at Revesby Races (24 minutes).

The Grove is on the market for £1.65m with Robert Bell Estate Agents. Let’s take a look around…

The property has 80 acres in total, 70 of which are dedicated to post and rail paddocks. Each paddock has a mains-supplied water point. There is also mature woodland as part of the acreage, including some at the rear of the house for privacy and seclusion.

The 33 stables are set in an American-style barn. Each stable has an automatic drinker and there is a tack room too. To the rear of the barn is a small indoor school (22x18m) with a sand surface, perfect for groundwork and lungeing. Adjoining the barn in an open-fronted store, plus an additional garage/workshop outbuilding.

The property is accessed via a shared private roadway that connects to a tree-lined private drive.

Downstairs, the property’s main entrance leads to a large hall with a quarry-tiled floor. There is a home office, a large sitting room with timber double-glazed sash windows, and a large open fireplace.

The large kitchen/breakfast room can be accessed via the dining room or via a separate entrance. It has an Aga, fitted units and a shower room to the rear.

Upstairs, you’ll find The Grove’s four bedrooms, the principal of which has an ensuite and dressing room, and two further bathrooms.

