



This gem of a home in the Scottish Borders has a superb equestrian offering, including large stables and an all-weather arena.

Sydenham House was once the dower house of Hendersyde Park. It was extended by Admiral William Dixon, Admiral Nelson’s commanding officer, in the 18th Century. While being sufficiently modernised, it retains many of its period features, sash and case windows and decorative cornicing. Admiral Dixon named the estate after his birthplace in London.

The property lies in Roxburghshire between the village of Ednam and the historic town of Kelso, through which the River Tweed, famous for its bountiful salmon, flows. The ancestral seat of the Duke of Roxburge, Floors Castle, is less than two miles from the door.

Edinburgh lies to the north at a distance of 45 miles.

Local equestrian centres include Ian Stark EC (21 miles), with its large cross-country schooling field, Rockrose EC (27 miles) and Scottish National EC (60 miles).

Racing fans will be pleased to know that Kelso Racecourse is just a mile down the road.

If you’re into draghunting, join The Duke of Buccleuch’s Hounds.

Sydenham House is on the market for £1.3m with Knight Frank. Let’s take a look around…

A tree-lined drive leads to the property. Its 11 acres are shared between formal gardens, woodland and paddocks. Lawns envelop the property and feature well-stocked borders, mature fruit trees and terraces.

The yard comprises a traditional stable block of four large loose boxes, a tack room, feed room and workshop. These are arranged in a courtyard.

There’s also a floodlit all-weather arena.

The ground floor’s centrepiece is a large, open-plan, double-height kitchen, dining and breakfast room. Its many windows and roof lights allow for much natural light, and there’s a wood burner and gallaried mezzanine level. The room opens out directly to the gardens.

A utility and office adjoin the kitchen/diner. There’s also a sitting room with a fireplace, dining room and large drawing room that’s currently a games room.

Other interior highlights include the wine cellar and wood-panneled boot room.

Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms, two shower rooms and a bathroom.

