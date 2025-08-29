



A well located and attractive Grade II-Listed country house could be yours, and it has some lovely equestrian facilities within its 13.2 acres too.

The Furnace is about one mile from the centre of Horam village in East Sussex, which has a good range of local shops and amenities for your everyday needs. For more comprehensive amenities and shops, the market town of Heathfield is two-and-a-half miles away, while Uckfield is 7.6 miles away, Battle about 15 miles, Eastbourne just over 15 miles and Tunbridge Wells about 17 miles.

Buxted station is about 6.1 miles from the door on the Southern London Bridge line and Stonegate station is a 10.3-mile drive away for the Southeastern service into Charing Cross.

Local equestrian centres include Petley Wood (17 miles), Golden Cross (five miles) and Hurstwood Farm, which has a cross-country course to hire (eight miles). The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead is less than a 45-minute drive.

Hunting fans can enjoy a day out with the Southdown & Eridge with East Sussex & Romney Marsh Hunt.

Need a vet? Cliffe Equine Hospital is at hand, six miles away.

The Furnace is on the market with Batcheller Monkhouse with a guide price of £1.95m. Let’s take a look around…

Approached from a spur off the driveway is an oak stable block with four loose boxes, a tack room, large feed store, hay barn and toilet. There is a concrete apron to the front and power and water are connected.

To the front of the stable block is a 40x20m manège with a rubber and sand base.

The Furnace is approached from a lane through iron gates with stone walls to the side. To the left of the drive is a large stream-fed pond which flows through a weir. The gardens are principally laid to lawns, interspersed with mature specimen trees including Japanese Maple, magnolia, weeping pear, oaks and an ancient mulberry tree. There are several mature borders with shrubs and plants including roses and a wisteria.

To the rear of the house is a broad terrace which adjoins the family room with a south-westerly aspect and adjacent parterre garden with trimmed box hedging and a row of pleached lime trees.

The land is divided into six post and rail enclosed paddocks with easy access from the stable block, with water connected and three have field shelters. There is also a separate gate giving access to the lane. In all, there is about 13.2 acres. A further 13.45 acres of deciduous woodland with woodland walks and a pond is available by separate negotiation.

The Furnace is a Grade II-Listed period house dating from the 17th Century or earlier. The original farmhouse has been substantially enlarged over the years with the present owners forming a kitchen/breakfast/family room, which has underfloor heating.

The front door opens to a reception hall with exposed oak flooring. The drawing room has an open fireplace, while the sitting room has a brick fireplace with a wood-burning stove. There is also a music room and a study on the ground floor.

The focal point of the house is the kitchen/breakfast/family room, handcrafted by Chalon Kitchens with marble work surfaces, a large maple-topped island unit, a recessed Lacanche range cooker and limestone flooring.

A boot room is accessed off the kitchen as well as a secondary staircase to the first floor. There is also a utility and gym area.

On the first floor, there is a master bedroom suite, which is double aspect with open stud work leading into the dressing room and an en suite bathroom with a freestanding rolltop bath, shower cubicle, wash basin, toilet and heated towel rail.

There are two other guest bedroom suites, both with en suite bathrooms, two further bedrooms and two shower rooms.

The Cottage is located halfway along the driveway and has a sitting room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. There is also a wall-enclosed garden.

At the head of the driveway is a garage with an adjoining office.



