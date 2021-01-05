Looking for your next dream country nest? Check out this family home with stabling, arena and paddocks for £700k…

If you’re looking to start 2021 in a new home then consider this stylish equestrian property complete with spacious accommodation and plenty of room for up to five horses.

The Cross can be found on the edge of Hollington village on the Derbyshire/Staffordshire border. The property is convenient for the market towns of Cheadle, Ashbourne and Uttoxeter.

Uttoxeter Racecourse is nearby, where they have regular meetings and other events when not in the midst of a global pandemic. The town offers a railway station and bus connections for commuters.

Local equestrian centres include: Beaver Hall EC (15 miles), Spot Acre Equestrian (9 miles) and Kingswood EC (38 miles).

Acton Hall Equestrian Centre and its fantastic facilities — which include a a cross-country course, an international arena and 1,000 acres of woodland tracks — can be found just under 30 minutes (17 miles) from the front door.



The experts at Pool House Equine Clinic are just 24 miles away too.

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 6 or NCPA Staffordshire branch for a range of local showing fixtures in the area.

If hunting is more your bag, head out with the The Meynell and South Staffordshire.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, you can call this house your home for a price of £700,000.

Come for a look around the place…

Set in just under 5.5 acres, the property has two gated entrances from the main road. There is ample parking for a lorry or trailer, as well as a handy turning area. There are several well-maintained paddocks which can be accessed from the property.

Attached to the property is an original stone-built outbuilding with feed room and open storage space. There is a large stone-built garage/store with two stables and feed room attached and across are three further stables with another store.

Beyond the stables is an enclosed outdoor school and there is also a five-bay horse walker with rubber flooring, which is available via separate negotiation.

The home is a Grade II listed detached family home with spacious accommodation, set across three levels. This property was formally the village shop, which closed its doors around 1992. One of the views from the largest bedroom is of the St John the Evangelist church opposite.

On the ground floor you will find this farmhouse kitchen with matching high and low level wooden units and granite worktops. Set in the chimney breast is an oil fired AGA. There is also a boot room off the kitchen providing access to the horses and rear of the property with a cloakroom ideal for storing tack.

The bathroom on the first floor offers a spacious, light and airy place to relax and unwind.

