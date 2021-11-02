A 120-year-old property complete with three stable blocks, all-weather arena, paddocks and a cinema room





Originally built around 120 years ago, The Copse was completely renovated in 2002 and now boasts a main home with an array of bedroom suites, a cottage, a party barn, paddocks, stables and an outdoor school.

The Copse can be found on a country lane surrounded by stunning countryside. It looks out across the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Chilterns Valley. It can be found in the village of Kidmore End in South Oxfordshire.

Local areas of interest include Sonning Common (1 mile), Caversham (4 miles) and Henley-on-Thames (7 miles).

The surrounding countryside offers extensive walking and riding on footpaths and bridleways around Kidmore End and the Mapledurham and Hardwick Estates.

If you like to show get signed up to BSPS Area 7.

Need a Pony Club? Sign up to the South Oxfordshire Hunt South branch.

Local equestrian centres include Cherwell Competition Centre (29 miles) and Pigeon House Equestrian (31 miles).

The location of Blenheim Horse Trials is just over 45 minutes (32 miles) from the front door.

If you want to enjoy a spot of racing check out Ascot racecourse (18 miles).

Need a vet? Contact Larkmead Veterinary Group (18 miles).

This dream home has a price tag of £5m and is being offered for sale by Knight Frank.

But is this the property for you?

The Copse is a small private estate with 14.71 acres of land.

Approached by wooden electric gates, the driveway leads to ample parking in front of the main house. The driveway to the yard has been reinforced for heavy vehicles.

The stable yard boasts three stable blocks, a tack room and a barn made by Scotts of Thrapston.

There is a 40x50m Martin Collins all-weather arena that sits next door to the stables.

Surrounding the stables are five chalk soil paddocks, all well fenced and supplied with a water feed. A further eight acres of paddocks is rented off the neighbouring Mapledurham estate.

The main house extends to around 5,406 sq ft of living space including an array of bedroom suites with vaulted ceilings and stylish reception rooms with incredible views.

The gardens boast lawned areas, terraces and a pond. The gardens are designed to be easily maintained with an extensive automatic watering system in place.

There is a lovely country style main kitchen area with seating and a secondary kitchen and utility next door.

The ground floor of the house accommodates a comfortable 14 seat cinema room. In addition to the cinema, a Sonos sound system is fitted throughout the main living areas and courtyard.

As well as a detached party barn with a bar and dance floor, there is also a detached three-bedroom cottage. The main bedroom has ample storage and wardrobe space with a contemporary ensuite shower room on the first floor.

