Tales from Hartpury: ‘The future is certainly bright’ – British-bred horses dominate top class at championship





The top three horses in the Superflex inter I gold, which is the top class at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships flew the flag for British breeding today (15 April) at Hartpury.

Lucinda Elliott and the Hawtins Stud’s Hawtins Bellegra (pictured) took third place with 70%.

“Bellegra is a daughter of one of our original foundation mares World’s Finest, a State Premium mare by Weltmeyer and out of a Bolero mare,” said Judith Davis of the Hawtins Stud. “She has really gelled with Lucinda and we’re excited about their future together. It’s lovely seeing three horses in the line-up who are all British-bred – it’s certainly something to celebrate. And now that we have the riders to ride them, the future is certainly bright for breeding in the UK.”

The winning horse in this class at the Winter Dressage Championships, Becky Moody’s homebred gelding Jagerbomb, is by Dante Weltino and out of Udysee, a Jazz mare that Becky had ready to go grand prix when a field injury retired her to the paddocks. The pair also topped the Magic prix st georges (PSG) title on day one, and Jagerbomb was the seven-year-old national champion at the national championships in September 2021, as well as reserve champion at PSG to Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep.

Second place was Alice Oppenheimer riding the small but powerful Headmore Dionysus, who is British-bred by Dimaggio out of the Headmore Stud’s late foundation mare Rubinsteena. The Headmore Stud is another massive contributor to the dressage industry in the UK, producing winner after winner.

