



Sycamore Farm is a detached three-bedroom farmhouse with great equestrian facilities and 17 acres.

Located a stone’s throw from the vibrant town of Holmfirth in West Yorkshire, this farmhouse offers a combination of countryside peace and easy access to local amenities.

Large supermarkets and a variety of shops and leisure facilities are easily accessible in Huddersfield, which is approximately five miles away.

Equestrian centres in the area include Low Fold Farm (nine miles), Hargate Hill (17 miles) and Broadstone (10 miles).

Churchfield Vets will be on hand 10 miles away, should you need their assistance.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, Sycamore Farm is on the market for offers in the region of £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

This property includes 10 12x12ft stables, along with two secure tack rooms, supplied with electricity. There is a horse wash area too.

There is a 40x20m all-weather arena, enclosed by post and rail fencing, plus a Monarch five-horse horsewalker.

The grazing sits within 17 acres of greenbelt countryside and there are views of the Peak District moors.

Inside the main property, there is a dining hall, plus a lounge and a breakfast kitchen.

There is also a dual-aspect sitting room, which has a modern gas fire and French doors that open into a conservatory.

Providing an additional reception room, the sun lounge has quality timber flooring and the modern breakfast kitchen has neutral modern fitted cabinets with quartz worktops. Integrated appliances include a double oven, gas hob with extractor fan, fridge and a dishwasher. From the kitchen, there is a separate utility room too.

On the first floor, there is a landing with an open mezzanine that overlooks the ground floor dining hall. The main bedroom and bedroom three have lovely open views to the rear of the property.

The main bedroom has its own en-suite shower room, while there is also a family bathroom with a corner bath, loo and a hand wash basin.

