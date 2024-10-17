A lovely horsey home complete with stables, arena, grazing and more for under £800,000





Swiss Valley Farm is home to a stone-built, traditional farmhouse with six generously sized bedrooms, three contemporary bathrooms, and four reception rooms, plus more than six acres of land.

It is within a 30- to 90-minute drive from equestrian venues such as Beacons, Oaktree, Little Mill and David Broome’s Event Centre, all offering a range of unaffiliated and affiliated showjumping, dressage, combined training and arena eventing competitions.

Ffos Las Racecourse is 7.5 miles away for racing enthusiasts, and both the Carmarthenshire Hunt and Three Counties Bloodhounds are active in the region.

Llanelli, which is four miles away, offers a comprehensive array of amenities. The town has two large retail parks, a traditional town centre market with numerous independent shops, and a variety of educational, commercial, and recreational facilities.

Llanelli’s train station provides services to London Paddington (3.5 hours) and Manchester (4 hours 50 mins). The M4 can be reached in 10 minutes, and Swansea, with its award-winning beaches, coastal paths, marina, galleries and theatre, is about a 30-minute drive away.

Siwss Valley Farm is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in the region of £775,000. Let’s take a look around…

Set within approximately 6.86 acres, Swiss Valley Farm includes a smart block of six large stables (one of which includes a solarium and an LPG-gas fired shower), a feed room and a tack room with heating, all equipped with lighting and electric.

Additionally, there is a pole barn, which is useful for storage, plus a 25x45m sand fibre manége.

The land at Swiss Valley Farm is divided into two separate enclosures. Below the arena there is a pasture area featuring a variety of trees and a pond. Above the arena, a gently sloping pasture is divided into 12 paddocks. This area includes a perimeter track with a hardcore and road chipping surface, which can be used for exercising horses. The land also has cross-country features such as ditches, logs, and fences.

Through the entrance hall at main house is a lounge, which has oak flooring and two sash windows, and a feature fireplace with a wood burner, slate hearth, and oak mantel.

The kitchen/dining/breakfast room has tiled flooring, dual aspect windows, a range of wall and base units, along with a double sunken sink. There is space for a large Rangemaster cooker, one under-counter appliance, and a fridge/freezer. The kitchen also has an island and breakfast bar with seating for three. The dining area comfortably accommodates a generous dining set, perfect for entertaining guests.

There is also a ground floor toilet and a sitting room, which has a wood burner. A recreation room includes a bar area, which lends itself well to being converted into a self-contained annex, with its own access and a stairway leading to a bedroom with a private en-suite.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a sash window and space for seating or a dressing table, plus an en-suite.

There are four further bedrooms on the first floor, plus a family bathroom.

