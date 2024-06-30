



This four-bedroom detached family home is set in just over eight acres with good equestrian facilities on the edge of a popular and accessible village.

Swallow Eaves is in the village of Winteringham, in North Lincolnshire. The town of Winterton is 2.5 miles away, while Scunthorpe is 8.5 miles, the city of Hull is 14 miles and the Humber Bridge is seven miles from the front door.

Local equestrian centres include Bishop Burton College (20 miles), Cottingham (26 miles) and Port Royal (29 miles).

Thornton Wright Equine Veterinary Surgeons will be on call, should you need them.

Swallow Eaves is on the market with Rural Scene with a guide price of £995,000. Let’s take a look around…

The purpose-built stable block has power, lighting, fans and CCTV. It has six stables to the front, one of which is currently utilised as a wash box with hot water supply and heat lamps, with a separate toilet. All stables have rubber matting, automatic drinkers and hay bars. To the rear is a store with double doors and three adjoining stables with automatic drinkers and rubber matting.

The manège measures 51x25m and has post and rail surround, floodlights and a sand and rubber mix surface.

The land is subdivided into nine paddocks, each with a water supply, enclosed with field safe fencing and electric tape. The land is mainly level or gently sloping pasture.

A gravel driveway leads to a parking area with space for multiple vehicles.

The gardens include lawns to either side of the driveway with a variety of established trees and shrubs. They extend to the side and rear of the house, with a York stone patio and raised flower borders. Steps lead up to a herb garden and a pond. The rear garden is south facing and offers a good degree of privacy.

Attached to the house is a garage with a store room, housing the boiler, plumbing for a washing machine and space for a tumble dryer. The vendors use this space as a tack room.

There is also a kennel block comprising three brick kennels with outside runs. The drive continues past the side of the house and on to the equestrian facilities where there is space to park a large horsebox.

The main entrance to the front of the house leads into an entrance hall. Off the hall is a fully tiled wet room with shower, wash hand basin, toilet, heated towel rail and extractor. Doors also lead off the hallway to a snug, which is currently utilised as a bedroom, with an open fireplace, and a gym room, which could also be used as a bedroom.

There is also a sitting/dining room with dual aspect windows and an open stone fireplace. A set of double doors lead through to a sun lounge, which has double doors out to the garden.

The kitchen has been recently re-fitted with a range of contemporary wall and base units with work surfaces, concealed lighting, sink with mixer tap, space for an American-style fridge freezer, space and plumbing for both dishwasher and washing machine, two electric ovens and a five ring gas hob with extractor over. There are exposed ceiling beams and a pantry cupboard.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms. The main bedroom has windows to two sides and double doors looking out across the gardens, two walk-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom with a bath, wash hand basin and toilet.

