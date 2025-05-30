



Summertree Farm is a ring-fenced estate with a Listed principal house, buildings and great equestrian facilities, set in 249 acres.

This property is in a quiet part of East Sussex, sitting between Rushlake Green, Bodle Street Green and Dallington, known as the “Golden Triangle”.

The desirable village of Rushlake Green offers a range of day-to-day amenities including a village hall, an independent village shop and post office and a pub. The nearby larger village of Herstmonceux provides more comprehensive local amenities, as does the market town of Heathfield.

The seaside town of Eastbourne, which is 14 miles away has high street and boutique shopping, a modern shopping centre, hotels, cafés, restaurants, and pubs. It is also home to recreational facilities including theatres, cinemas an art gallery, marina, fitness centres and a number of sports clubs, including Willingdon Golf Club.

The county town of Lewes is 18 miles away and Tunbridge Wells is a 19.5-mile dive. There are beaches at Eastbourne and on the south coast.

Both Robertsbridge and Etchingham stations offer regular services to Charing Cross and Cannon Street stations in London, while Polegate station offers a service to London Victoria and Gatwick. The A21 at Battle gives easy access to the national road and motorway network to both Central London and airports.

Local equestrian centres include Petley Wood (11 miles), Golden Cross (nine miles) and Hurstwood Farm (15 miles) – the latter of which also has a cross-country course to hire. The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead is less than an hour’s drive away.

Hunting fans can enjoy a day out with the Southdown & Eridge with East Sussex & Romney Marsh Hunt.

Need a vet? Cliffe Equine Hospital is at hand, 11 miles away.

Summertree Farm is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £5m. Let’s take a look around.

The equestrian facilities include a combination of individual traditional stables adjacent to the farmhouse with feed stores and further storage.

There is an extensive modern stable barn with 22 generously-sized loose boxes, with a purpose-built feed room, wash down area, tack room with a large staff room above. The property also has indoor and outdoor arenas, plus a four-furlong surfaced gallop.

Adjoining this building and accessed through it via a roller shutter door and side door, is a secure and substantial air-conditioned portal frame building with internal lock-up room. This building can be used for a number of purposes and has most recently been used for the storage of cars.

The gardens at Summertree are immaculately kept and were in more recent years redesigned to include an extensive water garden. There is also a newly built Hartley Botanic greenhouse and a swimming pool with pool house and gym.

On the eastern side of the farm at the entrance to the estate, with access from the main drive, is a portal frame general purpose building and a substantial portal frame building divided into two parts, with the western part providing livestock accommodation and the eastern part, a large indoor arena with raised viewing gallery and office, where there is also separate gated access from the public highway.

There are 249.37 acres in total of which 165.01 acres are grass and 73.61 acres are woodland, with the remainder being ponds and a network of tracks providing easy access to all parts. The land is well fenced with good-sized fields as well as a number of turnout paddocks closer to the buildings and is currently grazed by sheep and a herd of alpacas. The rolling nature of the land has leant itself to provide a fun family shoot in the past. Many of the grass fields have railed fencing and water troughs, plus there is a sequence of well maintained cross-country fences. The gallop incorporates a turning circle creating four furlongs in length.

The land is farmed in hand by a self-employed farm manager who has managed it for around 20 years.

Summertree Farmhouse is a 15th Century, six-bedroom, Grade II-listed farmhouse, beautifully designed and decorated throughout with views over the gardens and land beyond.

The principal bedroom includes a bathroom suite with built-in cupboards. There are three further bedrooms on the first floor, and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.

There is a further bedroom on the first floor, with bathroom, sitting room and kitchen, creating an annexe.

In addition, there are a collection of supporting residential properties of varying sizes including Groom’s Flat, Stable Cottage, Oast Cottage, Garage Flat and Marie’s Cottage.

