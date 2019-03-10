Stop what you’re doing — a miniature pony centre is up for sale and we want to live there…

A farm in the foothills of Dartmoor has come on the market and it incorporates one of the area’s most iconic visitor attractions; The Miniature Pony Centre.

Wormhill Farm is situated in the eastern foothills of Dartmoor, an area designated a National Park.

There are good communications links to Devon with the M5 motorway easily accessible at Exeter. For shopping, there are the villages of Moretonhampstead and Chagford nearby and provide both Newton Abbot and Torbay are about 15 miles away.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Grange EC (23 miles), Cheston Farm EC (21 miles), Dittiscombe (28 miles) and Upton Pyne (20 miles). Head East and you can be at the well-known Bicton Arena (36 miles).

There are cross-country facilities available on site at Collacott Holiday Cottages (30 miles), which is a one hour drive south.

Of course, the area is synonymous with great hacking and the property is surrounded by open moorland.

Redpost Equestrian (20 miles) is known for hosting a wide range of affiliated and non-affiliated competitions and sign up to either BSPS 13A or 13B for a host of local showing fixtures in the surrounding areas.

You can get involved with all the racing action at Newton Abbot Racecourse (15 miles), and head out hunting with either the Devon and Somerset Staghounds or the Mid-Devon Hunt.

Offered for sale by Savills, this one is on the market at a tidy £1.695m. Sadly, the pint-sized ponies are not included, but you will have a set up suitable for keeping your own!

Welcome to pony paradise…

This farmstead is set in about 18 acres of land and features a range outbuildings that have been developed into a Miniature Pony Centre.

The pony centre is completely separate from the private house. Surrounded by gently sloping grounds, there are also far reaching views over the surrounding countryside.

The modern barns are currently set up to include a children’s play area, stock yard and stabling. The outbuildings could be reused for your own horses or agriculture enterprise, subject to planning permission.

A cafe, a restaurant and a shop also form part of the centre. There is also a two bedroom staff flat and office facilities.

The pretty farmhouse, which is not Listed, has its own private gardens and independent access to the visitor attraction. In recent years, the home has been modernised to create a family home, with accommodation over two floors.

At the heart of the four bedroom home is this kitchen, complete with AGA .

Both the sitting room and kitchen open through into the conservatory. On the first floor, there are four double bedrooms, one of which is en suite.

Could you make miniature ponies your future business?

