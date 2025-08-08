A stunning farmhouse in a dream location with stables, arena, grazing and more





Stone Farm is a period farmhouse with equestrian facilities and breathtaking views, set within 9.6 acres.

Set on the edge of the village of Bere Ferrers, the property sits in some of Devon’s most spectacular countryside and waterways, all within the protected Tamar Valley National Landscape.

Within easy reach are the River Tavy, Weir Quay, and Lopwell Dam, ideal for paddleboarding, sailing, or riverside walks. The nearby Tamar Trails, Dartmoor National Park, and both the Devon and Cornish coastlines are also nearby.

Bere Ferrers has a local pub and train station on the Tamar Valley Line, less than a mile from the property, with connections to Plymouth.

For day-to-day needs, the neighbouring village of Bere Alston offers schooling, local shops, and essential amenities. The historic market town of Tavistock is a short drive away too.

Local equestrian centres include The Grange (26 miles), Duchy College (13 miles), and Bicton Arena, which is just over an hour away.

If you want to hunt, head out with the Spooners & West Dartmoor, Dartmoor or East Cornwall.

If you need an equine vet, get in touch with Penbode Equine Vets (nine miles).

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, you could make this home your own for £1.35m. Let’s take a look around…

Set within 9.6 acres, the equestrian facilities at this property include a 45x25m sand and fibre arena, three stables, a tack room, additional undercover space, and a large area of hardstanding.

There is also a substantial stone barn, formerly the estate’s original dairy, which now offers conversion potential (subject to planning permission) ideal for a family annexe or income-generating holiday accommodation.

In addition, there is a large modern barn, perfect for storage, livestock, or possible use as an indoor arena. There are two further farm outbuildings, once used for livestock.

This property has several patio areas – one includes a bespoke BBQ area. There is also lawned gardens, established flower beds and traditional stone boundary walls.

There is driveway parking for multiple vehicles, in addition to three garages and two carports. Close to the house is a mature orchard with a variety of fruit trees, a pond, and a greenhouse.

Originally a traditional farmhouse and adjoining barn, this home has been converted to preserve its history while introducing high-quality modern finishes throughout. There are plenty of exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, and wooden floors.

The dining room is centred around the original bread oven and a classic Esse range.

The bespoke kitchen features a limestone floor and an electric range-style Everhot. A stable door opens to a sheltered sun trap, while bifold doors lead directly onto a stone patio.

This home also has a snug and a sitting room, both with log-burning stoves and countryside views. There is also a boot room/utility space.

Set over three floors, the top floor has a suite, with triple-aspect Velux windows, a double bedroom, ensuite shower room, and a dressing area. An additional five bedrooms are arranged across the middle floor, offering ample space for family, guests, or multi-generational living.

If you’ve lost your jumping mojo, check out these 5 nuggets of expert advice to get your confidence back on track

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now