What a steal! A period house with stables, paddocks and arena, for well under £1m…

If you’re an equestrian enthusiast looking for a new set-up for your small team of horses, perhaps this haven in the heart of Shropshire is the place for you.

The Stone House is nestled in a secluded location and comes with a handy 9.10 acres of land, stabling and a very nice manège. The property sits in an idyllic location in the hamlet of Hengoed, close to the Welsh border and just north of the market town of Oswestry.

You can benefit from great access links, mainly from the nearby A5 trunk road south to Shrewsbury and Telford, or north to Chester and beyond.

Equestrian centres around Chester and the surrounding areas include: Kelsall Hill (32 miles) and Maelor EC (18 miles).

Head south into Wales and you can check out equestrian centres such as Rhos Farm Equestrian (15 miles) and Bow House Livery Yard (35 miles). Oswestry Equestrian Centre is just over three miles away and has an indoor arena.

Hunting in the area is with either the South or the North Shropshire Hunts.

Showing shows over the winter will be hosted by BSPS Area 10.

Offered for sale by Berrys, the set-up is currently priced at £860,000.

Let us show you around…

The property benefits from approximately 9.1 acres of pasture land, which has been split into paddocks. Check out the views across the stunning Shropshire countryside…

When you get bored of exploring out hacking, you can switch into training mode and make use of the all-weather outdoor arena.

There is a total of five stables set around a concrete yard. There is also a tack room.

Electric gates open into the gravelled driveway, leading up to a double garage and workshop.

The period house has parts dating back to 1823 and has retained many of the original features, such as exposed stonework.

At the heart of the home is this open plan kitchen with breakfast area and cosy snug. The kitchen has an AGA and a large granite island.

As well as a gym, home cinema and an office, there is a sitting room with a log burning stove, which will be ideal for those dark winter nights.

As well as a master bedroom with a his and hers bathroom, there are four additional bedrooms, one of which is en suite.

Lawned gardens surround the property and a paved courtyard provides the perfect area for entertaining.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday