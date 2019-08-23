Safe, eco-friendly and budget-friendly: H&H’s stable and arena lighting tips

Does your stable and arena lighting system need an overhaul? Check out H&H’s top tips on the best and safest lighting for your yard

Top tips for stable lighting

1. Use LED lights as they have a long lifespan, are more energy efficient and operate well in cold and hot temperatures. Strip LED lights are very common in stables.

“Due to the way technology has advanced LED lights are the most popular as they give the cheapest and most uniform lighting,” explains Stuart Bark, managing director of Chapelstone Equestrian Construction.

2. Put a plastic safety cover over all lights so if a horse rears in its stable or the bulb breaks it won’t shatter and cause injury.

3. Avoid shadowy areas when positioning lights.

4. Ensure all exterior lights are weatherproof.

5. Make sure any internal cabling is in conduits. Don’t leave exposed wires which a horse or rodent could chew on.

“It’s important to keep light switches out of a horse’s way. Often somewhere which is convenient for a human to reach will also be convenient for horses to turn on and off so we tend to place any light switches behind the top stable door so a horse can’t access them,” continues Stuart.

6. Place the consumer unit somewhere like the tack or feed room so it is well away from the horses.

7. If your stable block doesn’t have mains power, solar powered lights can be a good option. If you want to fix solar powered LED lights to the roof, investigate whether the roof will be able to support the weight of the panels and how they will be attached.

8. Installing movement sensor lights outside the stable block or at the entrance to the yard can be particularly useful and also a good safety deterrent.

Arenas

1. Ensure you have planning permission to erect floodlights for your arena. If permitted, floodlights can be erected on poles, similar to the way you light a football pitch but not as bright. Floodlights are very expensive.

2. If you don’t have planning permission for permanent lights installing removable lights on scaffolding poles with scaffold clips which allow you to take them up and down can be a good option.

3. Make sure the lighting levels are correct so you avoid glare, insufficient light and shadows.

4. Consider how you will power any stable or arena lighting. You will also need to investigate if any other items such as kettles, cookers or hay steamers will be using the electricity and ensure the cable is wide enough to support the load. The distance the electricity needs to travel also needs to be looked at.

“Electricity is like water, the further it needs to go the wider the cable will need to be,” says Stuart.

5. Ensure you use a qualified electrician so all work is carried out professionally and to the required safety standard. You should never exceed the maximum wattage.

