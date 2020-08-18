The prettiest Victorian home complete with four stables and just under 7 acres of paddocks…

If you’re looking for a stunning home to impress your friends then look no further, as this detached Victorian five bedroom equestrian property is certainly easy on the eye…

St Vincent’s House is located on Crowland Road just outside the village of Thorney, Cambridgeshire. The village offers a range of facilities including a shop, pub, primary school, village hall, garage, fire station and the historic Abbey.

Approximately 9½ miles east of the home is Peterborough city centre.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Fenland (14.5 miles), Moats Way Equestrian (35 miles), Knights End Farm (19 miles) and Keysoe (40 miles).

If you have a passion for hunting head out with the Cambridgeshire Hunt with Enfield Chace or the Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt.

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 17 for a range of local showing shows in your area.

Your local equine vets will be at Fellowes Farm Equine Clinic (25 miles).

You will also be just 30 miles from the Huntingdon Racecourse.

Ely Eventing Centre is also just a 50 minute drive from the front door.

Offered for sale by Norton Rickett, you can get your hands on this pretty property for a price of £900,000.

Prepare to see your dream home…

Set in a rural location, St Vincent’s House is an impressive Victorian farmhouse dating back to 1859. The property is set within paddocks totalling 6.8 acres.

There is a block of four immaculate stables. The loose boxes are spacious and have been well maintained by the owners.

As well as a large open barn there is a horse walker.

The farmhouse was restored and renovated by the current owners in the mid 1990s.

The traditional country-style kitchen has an AGA as well as tiled flooring.

There is a garage as well as plenty of storage space which is housed in attractive stone-built outbuildings.

Surrounded by mainly south-facing gardens, the house has commanding views over its paddocks and the surronding countryside.

