Is this how you’d spend £5m? A seven-bedroom house with stables and arena in South Downs National Park

If anyone is lucky enough to win the next Lottery jackpot, perhaps this equestrian set-up in West Sussex will feature somewhere on your shopping list?
On the market for a breezy £5m, Redens is a compact country estate set within 28 acres of land. Within commuting distance of London (52 miles), the property is seven miles from the town of Haslemere and five miles from Petworth.
Redens is situated in the South Downs National Park and lies between the villages of Lodsworth and Lickfold in the much sought after ‘Golden Triangle’.
There is a bridleway adjacent to the property for easy access to the excellent riding and walking that West Sussex has to offer.
Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Greatham EC (15 miles), Coombelands Equestrian (11 miles) and HRH Equestrian (18 miles).
Located 16 miles to the south west is Compton cross-country course, which has a variety of fences to practice over. Fair Oaks also has a range of cross-country jumps and is just 11 miles away.
Sign up to Horsham and District Riding Club for a range of annual fixtures for you and your steed to get stuck into.
Hunting in the area is with either the Crawley and Horsham Hunt or the South Downs Bloodhounds.
The property is currently being offered for sale by Knight Frank, for the tidy sum of £5m.
Let’s see what all the fuss is about…
The land totals to 28 acres and with its location in the South Downs, hacking will be nothing short of extraordinary.
The substantial equestrian facilities were constructed by the current owners to provide a spacious stable yard with staff accommodation. All eight stables are based around a walled courtyard.
As well as a manège, there is a lungeing ring and wash room/solarium.
There are several farm buildings in a separate block which are also of recent construction. Their design is specifically for alpaca husbandry, however they could easily be adapted for equestrian use.
The house dates back to the 15th Century and in the middle of the courtyard driveway is a heated fish pond.
There is a further large fish pond with pergola.
The house underwent some renovation during the 90s. The most recent extension has created a leisure wing with guest accommodation, an indoor swimming pool and gym complex.
Ground floor features include a drawing room, kitchen/breakfast room, wine cellar and this luxurious dining room.
Head upstairs via the main staircase and onto the galleried landing…
…which offers access to six of the bedrooms, one of which is the master suite.
Is this the country haven of your dreams?
