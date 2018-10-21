Is this how you’d spend £5m? A seven-bedroom house with stables and arena in South Downs National Park

Redens is situated in the South Downs National Park and lies between the villages of Lodsworth and Lickfold in the much sought after ‘Golden Triangle’.

There is a bridleway adjacent to the property for easy access to the excellent riding and walking that West Sussex has to offer.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Greatham EC (15 miles), Coombelands Equestrian (11 miles) and HRH Equestrian (18 miles).

Located 16 miles to the south west is Compton cross-country course, which has a variety of fences to practice over. Fair Oaks also has a range of cross-country jumps and is just 11 miles away.

Sign up to Horsham and District Riding Club for a range of annual fixtures for you and your steed to get stuck into.

Hunting in the area is with either the Crawley and Horsham Hunt or the South Downs Bloodhounds.

The property is currently being offered for sale by Knight Frank, for the tidy sum of £5m.

Let’s see what all the fuss is about…

The land totals to 28 acres and with its location in the South Downs, hacking will be nothing short of extraordinary.