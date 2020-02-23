Fancy life in the sunshine? Check out this villa with stables and a pool for under £500k

Fed up of this miserable wet weather and looking to move to a warmer climate? If your ultimate dream is living abroad in the sunshine, while also having your horses on the doorstep, this private villa in Spain with its own equestrian facilities could be the perfect set-up.

The four-bedroom property is in a rural location in the heart of Valle de Gata, a valley that is well known by riders and is next to the five-star equestrian centre Valle de Cavall (or “Valley of the Horses”).

The equestrian facilities include four stables, a tack room, kennels, hay barn, a paddock and further grazing.

The villa enjoys panoramic views and is surrounded by orange groves, almond and olive orchards, while there is also a private swimming pool for when the time comes for some rest and relaxation.

Historical coastal city Denia is a 15-minute drive, while for horse lovers the top international showjumping venue, Oliva Nova, is 25 minutes away.

The property, which has been reduced in price to €565,000 (£473,405) and is on the market with Fine & Country, is approached via a long drive through electric gates. There is also a two-car garage.

Inside, the villa has been refurbished to a high standard with an open-plan living area and a high-spec kitchen, which leads to a summer room overlooking the swimming pool.

An internal staircase leads to the master bedroom, complete with a marble en-suite bathroom. There is a further double bedroom and both these rooms share a private sun terrace, which has stunning views far-reaching to the “majestic” Montgó mountain.

The south-facing pool area includes a “summer kitchen” with a barbeque, a thatched cabana dining and relax area, a fish-pond plus Mediterranean gardens.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.