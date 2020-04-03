Showing 2019 nostalgia: best of April — loose horses, floral sashes and a smiley coloured cob

While we can’t get out and about to any shows for the foreseeable due to the Coronavirus lockdown, H&H takes a look back at its April 2019 showing reports to bring you our favourite stories, best quotes, horse of the month and some top tips for when showing kicks off again…

Quotes that stuck…

“She has tremendous feet and her limbs are as good as they get — smooth as glass” — Paul Bedford on Felthorpe Esther Jane who took the mare championship at the National Shire Show.

“She’s a real darling,” said Phil Shield of Caroline Mackness’ five-year-old cob Montpelier Daisy who won the novice hack, cob and riding horse title at South of England spring show. “I saw her advertised, said I had to have her and luckily Caroline bought her.”

Stories we loved…

The organisers of Ponies UK spring classic upped their prize game during the 2019 fixture. Floral sashes were on offer for champions, plus an Easter egg hunt on day two, while the decision to give teddy bears wearing Ponies (UK) (PUK) T-shirts as extra prizes in the tiny tots section proved inspired.

“I’ve been working so hard to get the fun back into showing and I hope it’s working. We’ve had record entries this year,” said PUK chairman Carol Cooper.

Katie Ockendeon-Evans won the RIHS large riding horse class at Brook Farm on her 14-year-old Simexico, at their first affiliated show together. Katie is better known as a side-saddle instructor: “It’s weird to go into the ring riding astride,” she said.

Simexico kept his cool after a loose horse escaped from the lorry park and galloped into the warm-up arena and stopped to be caught next to him just before his class.

“He was a little traumatised when we got into the ring, but he tried so hard,” added Katie. “I can’t believe it. I never expected to qualify in our first ever class.”

Tips we took home…

In the 18 April issue, we met judge Jenny Banks who officiated at the spring fixture held by SHB(GB) in the northwest.

“I don’t like hunters that go like hacks, or obese cobs,” she explained. “My must-haves are good feet and limbs. I also like a horse that sits up and goes forward with its ears pricked.”

The horses we wanted in our stables…

At BSHA Southern Spring, physiotherapist Emily Proud won two championships on the Phillips’ superb coloured cob Randalstown Top Notch before standing reserve supreme of show to Jayne Ross and Temple Ogue.

“He comes in the ring with a big smile on his face and he wants to do the job,” said Mathew Lawrence, who judged him for both sections.

The show hunter pony Tremarl Tic Toc was pitted as one to watch after standing supreme at NCPA Notts/Lincs spring show. By the late Kilvington Scoundrel and ridden by Talia Aristidou, the mare won the title for her producer Lucy Glover.

“This was her first open class,” said Lucy. “She’s got a lovely laid-back nature and doesn’t seem to be fazed by much at all.”

