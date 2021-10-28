



Breeders of show horses and ponies have an increasingly tough job when the foal crop comes around and they need to decide on future show horse names. With umpteen potential show ring superstars in need of new names, it can be a tall order to think of catchy, quirky titles which will sound good over the loud speaker and stick in the minds of the ring side spectators.



Check out these nine show ring steeds with head-turning names, many of which have interesting back stories…

1. Ballyhoulihan Rags To Riches

Michelle Feeney’s grey mare won her first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket at the Royal Highland in the ladies’ side-saddle class partnered with Emma Dewhurst. “Reagan” had a tragic start in life and her show name was garnered by Michelle as a result of her story.

“Her former owner found her in a barn and bought her out of pity,” said Michelle. “She was skin and bone and had two weeks left to live. I just had a feeling that she was the horse for me, so I bought her with the money I’d got from my divorce. She came over from Ireland with no name, no breeding and she was incredibly scared of men. It later came out that she’d also had her jaw broken at some point.”

2. Skellorn Deja Vu

Kerry’s home-bred Connemara stallion, a HOYS winner in October with his producer Harrison Taylor and also a Price Family in-hand finalist, was named Deja Vu due to his striking resemblance to his prolific sire, Skellorn Harrison.

3. Whalton A Bit Special

Having won her small intermediate show riding type class by a resounding 10 marks at the Great Yorkshire Show, Harriet Dennison gave herself an early birthday present when the aptly named mare scooped the section title. The pair were also champion in the Blue Riband section at the BSPS championships.

4. Murthwaite Andy Murray

The fell pony gelding, owned and ridden by Megan Jones, stood ninth in the 133cm mountain and moorland working hunter pony of the year final at HOYS on his debut. We wonder if his link to a sporting legend has anything to do with his own athletic talents?

5. Dare To Dream

Amanda Picillo has been on board her family’s home-bred five-year-old this season. The delightful mare, who is produced by Jerome Harforth and Team Emmerson, gave the family their first Royal Windsor win in the novice hacks and was also second at HOYS as an open small later in the term. The first-season campaigner, by Up With The Lark, certainly made dreams come true this year.

6. Elton John II

Kate Johnston’s 12-year-old working hunter shot into the history books this year when he qualified for HOYS with Daniella Johnston in both the intermediate working hunter pony and Talent Seekers finals. The pair went onto win the Talent Seekers championship at HOYS. The name lends itself to some super catchy headlines and just like his celebrity namesake, the gelding’s talents know no bounds.

7. Precious Gem

On her first trip to Hickstead, 11-year-old Beatrice Bailye-Hawkins jumped to two BSPS working hunter pony titles, the 133cm open and the nursery stakes, aboard her mother Rachel Bailye’s plucky piebald mare Precious Gem. “Star actually started out life as a riding school pony. She’s been incredible and really is a precious gem,” said Rachel.

8. Diamond Geezer

A new star to the riding horse scene cemented his place on the circuit and developed a reputation as a reliable, special horse to watch. Owned by Darren Crowe, the eight-year-old was second at the RIHS in July and was well placed at HOYS.

9. Bling Cobsby

Vicky Smith and Alan Marnie’s incredible show cob was a Royal Windsor champion this year, and we never get bored of hearing his sparky name called out by commentators across the country.

