



Shire House is a double-fronted Georgian-style property with excellent equestrian facilities in a convenient village location – and it’s on the market for less than you might think…

This property is near to the village of North Scarle, which is between Newark (10 miles) and Lincoln (11 miles) and close to the well-served village of Collingham (four miles). The road and rail links are excellent with direct trains from Newark Northgate to London Kings Cross taking 73 minutes.

A number of high-profile events, including Burghley and Thoresby Horse Trials, take place nearby. Newark Showground is 15 minutes from the front door.

Other equestrian centres in the local area include Arena UK (20 miles), Vale View Equestrian (30 miles), Speetley Equestrian Centre (30 miles), Epworth Equestrian (30 miles) and Norton Disney (seven miles).

If you love your hunting, head out with the Blankney, South Notts or Grove & Rufford, while your local vet is Tower Equine (28 miles).

Southwell Racecourse can be found 17 miles away, while point-to-pointing takes place at Thorpe Lodge, also 17 miles away.

Shire House is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in excess of £750,000. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities to the rear of the property are securely located behind electric wooden gates. There are five paddocks with secure post and rail fencing on well drained pasture land – this property covers 4.14 acres.

There is a 60x30m sand and fibre all-weather outdoor arena, enclosed by post and rail fencing, which was installed in 2019.

A blocked-paved yard, adjoining the garden, has a brick and pantile block of four stables. There are two further timber stables with a rear hay store, a secure tack room with an oak-framed external wash down area, a feed shed, workshop, hay stores and additional open fronted stores.

The house was constructed in 2001 with over 2,300sq.ft of accommodation.

Inside, there is a contemporary fitted kitchen with an adjoining dining room. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, double AEG ovens, gas hob and space for a dishwasher and a fridge freezer.

There is also a boot room leading to separate toilet and utility with Belfast sink and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

There is a 21ft living room with a brick fireplace and woodburning stove, plus a garden room with two skylights and bi-folding doors to the rear terrace and garden area. There is also a study with a bay window.

Upstairs there are two en-suite bedrooms, one with built in wardrobes.

There are three further bedrooms overlooking the rear garden and yard, two with built-in wardrobes, plus a large family bathroom with a freestanding bath.

There is a front garden enclosed by wrought iron wall topped railings, electric wooden gates, which were installed 2024, which lead to a gravel driveway and the rear garden and yard with ample parking for cars and a horsebox. The rear garden includes a paved terrace and a number of shrubs.

