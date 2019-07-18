Blimey, Scott — he’s a bit scopey!

Clearing the wings is not usual practice when popping over an open water jump but try telling the seven-year-old Hello Zachary that. This quality youngster obviously has scope to burn and he wants the world to know.

Scott Brash discovered a then five-year-old Zachary — previously named Markies VD Donkhoeve — competing in Belgium with his owner and, clearly liking what he saw, has been carefully producing the Elvis Ter Putte x Lord Z gelding ever since for owners Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham.

This year, Scott and Zachary have really stepped up and started winning some decent young horse classes across Europe, including Oliva Nova and a big final at Tops International Arena in Valkenswaard. On Sunday, they produced a really smart performance to finish a narrow runner-up to Nicola Philippaerts of Belgium on his new ride Khan VD Kattevennen Z (Kannan x Heartbreaker) in the young horse final at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Chantilly.

With the seven-year-old pinging every fence with incredible athleticism round a really stiff track — which included this open water with the stunning chateau as a picture-perfect backdrop — it was no wonder he drew quite a crowd ringside.

“He’s a top one for the future I think,” assessed Scott. “The course was tricky enough but I’ve been jumping him since late in his five-year-old year and done a fair few water jumps, so I felt confident in there. He has a really great brain, I like him a lot.”

This week (16-21 July), Scott is competing in Aachen, where he has already won with another of his exciting youngsters, the eight-year-old Hello Franklin (Billy Mexico x Good Times), and is also riding the more experienced duo of Hello Jefferson and Hello Senator.

You can find out how the 2012 Olympic gold medallist gets on in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound (out Thursday 25 July).