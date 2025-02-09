



This ringfenced Cotswolds estate includes a traditional Grade II-Listed house and barns with equestrian facilities, plus a two-bed bungalow and a three-bed cottage.

Saddlewood Manor is located about six miles west of the highly regarded Cotswold town of Tetbury in South Gloucestershire within the Cotswolds AONB.

The surrounding areas offer a range of both private and state schools including St Mary’s Church of England Primary School, Westonbirt Girls School, Cheltenham College, Cheltenham Ladies’ College, Beaudesert Park School and Cirencester Deer Park School.

The town of Cirencester is 18 miles away, while Bath is 19 miles. Junction 18 of the M4 is eight miles from the door and Kemble Station is 15 miles away – from here, a train to London Paddington takes 1 hour 7 minutes. Bristol Airport is a 31-mile drive.

Top equestrian venues can also be found nearby, including Badminton Horse Trials (five miles), Cirencester Park (17 miles) and Cheltenham Racecourse (29 miles).

Local equestrian centres within each reach include West Wilts Equestrian Centre (18 miles), Lucknam Park (12 miles) and Widbrook Equestrian Centre (20 miles).

If you like to hunt, you will be living slap bang in the middle of the Duke of Beaufort’s Saturday country. Or if polo is more your thing, Beaufort Polo Club is about six miles away.

B&W Equine Vets are 16 miles away (around 30 minutes) should you need their help.

This property is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £7.95m. Let’s take a look around…

A range of traditional Cotswold stone buildings and the stable yard are a short distance from the main house and have a separate access. There are 30 stables, with a tack room and outdoor arena.

There is a substantial Cotswold stone threshing barn, historically divided into two halves with one side remaining relatively untouched, while the other side has been partially converted to a party barn and provides a space for entertaining. In addition, there is a cloakroom and stairs lead to a first floor.

A modern five-bay, steel portal framed building is set away from the yard and built into the ground to reduce visual impact.

The current owner has farmed the land in an arable rotation and has recently drilled all fields to grass. The paddocks immediately surrounding the property are post and rail fenced and comprise permanent pasture. The previous owners used some of the land for a 25-acre polo field and the field used to benefit from an underground irrigation system.

The land at Saddlewood is around 160 acres arable and 12 acres of permanent pasture.

Approached via a tree-lined drive is the 17th Century Cotswold stone house. The house is Grade II-Listed and has been renovated throughout, though many original features of the house have been retained.

The accommodation is over three floors and the ground floor includes a reception hall, open plan kitchen, drawing room, dining room, library/media room and study. Beneath is a cellar.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor; a principal suite, three further bedrooms – one of which is en-suite – and two family bathrooms.

The front of the house is west facing and overlooks the front gardens, the tree-lined drive, the pond and the much of the land. To the rear of the house are a series of small formal garden rooms.

Close by is the swimming pool complex – with tennis court behind – and a two-bedroom bungalow, which provides the opportunity for additional accommodation to the main house or staff accommodation relatively close to the main residence. There is also an 18th Century dovecote with a date stone of 1744.

Located beyond the main residential curtilage is a three-bedroom cottage, currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy.

A wood pellet biomass boiler provides heating and hot water for the manor house, swimming pool complex and bungalow.

