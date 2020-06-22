No Royal Ascot? No problem! Racing fans impress from the comfort of their own homes

With this year’s Royal meeting having taken place behind closed doors last week (16-20 June), would-be racegoers opted to dress up and celebrate in their own gardens and homes instead – and many went all out with the Champagne, picnic food and sartorial elegance...

We were very impressed with the efforts of these young racegoers, who even managed to get hold of their very own Royal Ascot flower wall.

Trainer Charlie Hills’ young sons raise the roof for Battaash and Equilateral, who are both trained by their father and finished first and second respectively in the King’s Stand Stakes.

Connections of top National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls’ Ditcheat yard joined together to enjoy their own celebrations.

Event rider Zara Tindall chose this elegant outfit while celebrating Royal Ascot with husband Mike, who also pulled out all the stops with a top hat and tails.

Milliners have missed out making and supplying headwear for this year’s Royal Ascot but enjoyed seeing their masterpieces being worn at home around the country.

These racing fans got into the patriotic spirit by decorating the garden with British flags.

This group of ladies donned their hats and heels for the Royal meeting.

A special bottle of Champagne was popped open for this garden party – cheers!

Former The Apprentice star Frances Bishop went all out with flags and floral decorations in the garden for her Royal Ascot celebrations.

