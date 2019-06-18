Road to the RIHS: ‘Live wire’ cob comes back from accident trauma and injury to qualify for Hickstead

They often say that the most difficult horses are the most rewarding. One dedicated owner who knows this all too well is Vikki Jenkins, who has overcome several challenges and bagged a ticket to the 2019 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) with her traditional coloured cob Mr Woo, who she has owned for nearly a decade.

“It certainly hasn’t been an easy journey to get here,” said Vikki, who works as a freelance riding coach. “I got him when he was three and he’s now 12. He’s had a good showing career since I started with him, winning or being placed on most occasions, however he is a live wire to say the least.”

Vikki says that Mr Woo is well know at home for his quirky behaviour both in and out of the show ring.

“This is why the big qualifiers have always eluded us,” added Vikki. “In 2012 we had a terrible accident at the yard. He fell on the concrete and it resulted in me having plastic surgery to correct damage to my face from the fall. After this it took us both a while to regain our confidence.

“However, during 2014 he was back in action and we had a spectacular year culminating at the Traditional Gypsy Cob Association championships where we won all our classes in the breed finals and went overall section champion.”

While Vikki was ready to take the following season by storm, Mr Woo then sustained an injury after “incorrect shoeing” and he was required to have 18 months out of the show ring.

“I had to slowly bring him back into work and then gradually get him back out showing.

“We are totally home produced and I have been having training with Louise Bell who has also convinced us to have a go at dressage; we have also qualified for the British Dressage Area Festivals.”

