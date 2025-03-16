



Riverbanks is a modern family home with six bedrooms, stabling, paddocks and a tennis court, all in an idyllic village.

The village of Caldecott is located in Rutland and the nearby town of Corby offers plenty of facilities, while Market Harborough, Uppingham, Oakham and Leicester are all a short drive away.

The nearest mainline station is in Corby with trains taking around 1 hour 15 minutes to reach London St. Pancras International. The area is well-connected to a network of A-roads with the A47 just five miles away and the A1 16 miles away.

Local equestrian venues include Vale View Equestrian (28 miles) and Arena UK (35 miles), while you can also use the facilities to train at Keysoe (33 miles) – all of which can be reached within an hour.

Head over to Team Jones Equestrian (seven miles) for some cross-country schooling when the ground allows.

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Cottesmore or Fernie, and if you require a vet, the experts at Oakham Veterinary Hospital are 20 minutes away.

Riverbanks is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £950,000. Let’s take a look around…

The house is in a riverside setting on the edge of the village, with open fields beyond. At the front of the house, a paved driveway provides plenty of parking space and access to a detached double garage.

There is a southwest-facing garden, which includes an artificial turf tennis court with chain-link fence and hedgerow borders. There is also a large terrace area for al fresco dining and a lawn leading directly to the riverbank. The garden also has a timber-framed stabling block with two stables. There is 3.3 acres of land.

A footbridge across the river provides access to meadows, paddocks and woodland.

The property has five ground-floor reception rooms, including a triple aspect sitting room with a bay window and large brick-built fireplace.

There is also a formal dining room, a home office, a smaller second sitting room and a games room with a ceiling lantern skylight and sliding glass doors opening onto the tennis court.

Also on the ground level is a 24ft kitchen with English oak fitted units and light granite work surfaces. It has a range oven, integrated fridge/freezer microwave, steam oven, dishwasher and a Quooker boiling water tap.

In the entrance hall, a staircase leads to a galleried first-floor landing off which there are five double bedrooms. These include a principal bedroom with built-in storage and an en-suite bathroom. Bedroom two has a modern en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, basin and toilet. There is also a family bathroom on this floor. An additional bedroom is on the ground floor with an en-suite shower room.

