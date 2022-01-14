



A rider’s lack of flexibility, strength and fitness can severely limit their ability to perform, but by following the exercises in our videos, a relatively small investment in time can have far reaching positive effects on your performance as a rider. Here’s how to improve your horse riding balance, thanks to some expert advice…

You should warm up your muscles by taking a brisk walk, or similar, after riding before performing any of these exercises. If you suffer any ongoing physical issues, we recommend you speak to a health professional before you start.

Each exercise is shown at different levels of difficulty, so you can choose the version that is most suitable to your current physical condition and then progress through the levels as you improve.

How to improve horse riding balance

Being able to maintain your balance and control your centred position in the saddle is key to being an effective rider. This final episode in our rider fitness video series focuses on functional movement which ties together all the previous exercises to provide a strong yet flexible dynamic form. These exercises are suitable for

Exercise one: banded chop

This exercise strengthens the legs and lower back through a dynamic chain exercise to improve rotation through your core and the ability to balance your body across your pelvis.

Exercise two: lunge on beam

This functional dynamic exercise will improve your balance and your ability to sense movement within your joints and joint position. This enables us to develop awareness of where our limbs are, which is essential for maintaining the correct position while riding.

Exercise three: bosu squat

This exercise combines leg strength, utilising your core and balance. It is a great exercise for riders of all disciplines as it combines all the body elements required to achieve the best possible seat.

About Dee Holdsworth

Dee is the founder of Dynamic Sports Therapy. A keen rider, she has competed at national level and was part of the small stables team at the London 2012 Olympics. Dee works with some of the world’s leading horse and rider combinations, including some of those on track for Rio 2016.

Dee is an equestrian sports science graduate from Hartpury College and went on to complete the International Therapy Examination Council Diploma in equine sports massage, delivered by veterinary chartered physiotherapist Mary Bromiley, and now stands as the ESMA Chairman.

Dee is a level four sports massage therapist with the Sports Massage Association. She also holds certificates in human and equine kinesiology taping and muscle energy techniques, as well as using deep oscillation therapy.

