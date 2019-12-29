Relocate to this traditional Welsh farmhouse and its five acres, three stables and kennels with stunning views

A cosy traditional farmhouse located in Denbighshire is on the market for a tempting guide price of £649,000, but do you think it’s a real steal?

Pentre Isa is situated in the village of Llanrhaeadr. One of the main features of the country home is the uninterrupted views across the Clwydian Hills…

The rural property can be found between Denbigh and Ruthin overlooking the picturesque Vale of Clwyd. It is also close to the town of St Asaph. The area is well served by roads being just under 10 miles from the A55 expressway. Beyond Chester the A55 connects with the M53 and M56 motorways. There are equestrian centres within a 20 minute drive from the door including: Llannerch (7 miles), Claremont (4 miles) and EquiTi (10 miles). Horseracing is on offer in Chester (28 miles) and hunting is with the Flint and Denbigh. The Denbigh and Flint Show (17 miles) is a popular county fixture held annually in August. Sign up to BSPS Area 12 for local showing shows in your area. The agents of this Welsh beauty are Jackson-Stops and we pit this one as being perfect for the horsey family with a small team who want to live a quiet, country life but be within easy reach of some fabulous facilities. Let’s see how you rate this idyllic nest… Set in five acres of land, Pentre Isa is made up of traditional brick buildings, including several outbuildings and a farmhouse. It is approached down a private drive through an automated wooden gate opening on to a large parking area.

The stable block provides three loose boxes with water supplies and a large office or tack room. This building could also be turned into additional accomodation subject to planning permission.

The is 4.5 acres of level grazing with a field shelter and water supply in the furthest southern paddock. The land is currently tenanted with cattle but is sold with vacant possession or tenanted should the purchasers wish to continue the arrangement.

The farm house offers accommodation predominantly arranged over two floors. Characterful features — including exposed wall, ceiling timbers and Inglenook fireplaces — have been retained throughout.

The single story extension houses the fitted kitchen with wall and base units incorporating a breakfast bar. Beyond the kitchen is the boot room.

