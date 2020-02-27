Reason to buy a lottery ticket this week? A 60-acre farm with paddocks, stabling, a tennis court and space for an indoor school

A Grade II listed farmhouse with extensive outbuildings located in beautiful Berkshire is on the market. And it has all the potential to be a stunning equestrian home for the ambitious rider.

The Old Farm is set within approximately 60 acres in the village of Paley Street, 4 miles south of Maidenhead and 6.5 miles from Windsor.

There is a mainline railway connection to London from Maidenhead and the M4 motorway is available nearby.

Enjoy polo at Smith’s Lawn and racing at Ascot.

Equestrian facilities in the local area include: Hall Place (27 miles), Brookfield Farm (4 miles) and Bucklebury Equestrian (29 miles).

Don’t forget to enter the famous Royal Windsor Horse Show held in May at Windsor Castle which is just a stones throw away (7 miles).

The facilities at Berkshire College are also just 15 minutes from the front door (6 miles).

Head out with the Berks and Bucks Draghounds. Sign up to BSPS Area 8 for a range of showing shows nearby.

Offered for sale by Knight Frank, if you want to put your name on this stunning property you will need a cool £3M — so you might want to start tightening the purse strings now.

Lets have a look around all 60 acres on offer…

The Old Farm is a Grade II listed farmhouse which dates back to the 16th century. The location between Ascot and Windsor offers idyllic hacking.

There are plenty of outbuildings which includes extensive stabling. There are several looseboxes situated in one of the modern barns and a block of outdoor stables which are in need of some renovation.

There are 60 glorious acres in total. The land includes fenced paddocks and would also be ideal for a cross-country course…

One of the barns currently houses gym equipment but could be pictured as the perfect space for a luxurious indoor arena…

The brick-built period home boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms in total as well as four spacious reception rooms.

At the heart of the property is this stunning kitchen complete with modern utilities, central island and doors opening outside to the garden.

Traditional features — such as original oak beams — have been retained throughout the house.

