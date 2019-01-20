Ready for the perfect horsey village life? An idyllic country hall with outdoor school, stables and a swimming pool

It might be grey and cold outside, but this glorious property set in the Shropshire countryside is giving us all the warm and fuzzy feels.
Chorley Hall, a sizeable country house located in Chorley village, is situated eight miles from the town of Bridgnorth and 15 miles from Ludlow.
Slap bang in the middle of the UK, it’s only 32 miles from Birmingham so there is no need to book accommodation for next year’s Horse of the Year Show held at the NEC.
Equestrian centres in your local area would include: Telford EC (22 miles), Kingswood EC (20 mile), Bissell Wood (20 miles) and Freshfields (40 miles).
If you want to get out cross-country schooling, there are courses at both Siddle Equine Services and Hadley Cross Country, which are both just over a one-hour trip away.
There are also some top quality facilities available at Berriewood Farm (27 miles). Valley View Equestrian (15 miles) hosts regular competitions.
If you like to hunt, head out with either the North or South Shropshire hunts.
Perhaps you like to show, and if so, get signed up to either BSPS Area 10 or NCPA Maelor and Shropshire for a range of local fixtures.
You are exactly an hour away (35 miles) from the Royal Three Counties Showground, which hosts several showing shows throughout the year.
There is horseracing available locally at Ludlow racecourse (17 miles).
Marketed by Strutt and Parker Ludlow, this nest is being advertised at £1.65m.
Shall we take a look around?
Set in 19 acres of lush countryside, the property is approached down a tree lined driveway which spurs off to the stable yard.
One of the main features of the property is the Charles Britton all-weather arena which measures at 20x60m.
There is an American style barn with a tack room and four stables (although it would be possible to add more if required). This opens onto a track that leads to the arena and paddocks.
Next to the house is a stone barn that has been used as a workshop, garaging for four cars and stabling. This could have scope for conversion (subject to planning) to offices or secondary accommodation, or even more stables.
Chorley Hall is a period property that has been home to the current vendors for over 35 years. The accommodation is set primarily over two floors, but it also has good attic rooms and cellars.
At the heart of the home is a hand built kitchen which has a range of cupboards and drawers, a large central island with granite work surface and sink and an electric AGA.
Also on the ground floor is this glossy dining room which is used for formal occasions and shoot dinners.
The first floor boasts six double bedrooms which are served by five bathrooms, three being en suite and one having a dressing room.
Outside, the gardens surround the house and to the rear of the home is a terrace with steps that lead down to the swimming pool.
Any takers?
For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday