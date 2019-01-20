Ready for the perfect horsey village life? An idyllic country hall with outdoor school, stables and a swimming pool

It might be grey and cold outside, but this glorious property set in the Shropshire countryside is giving us all the warm and fuzzy feels.

Chorley Hall, a sizeable country house located in Chorley village, is situated eight miles from the town of Bridgnorth and 15 miles from Ludlow.

Slap bang in the middle of the UK, it’s only 32 miles from Birmingham so there is no need to book accommodation for next year’s Horse of the Year Show held at the NEC.

Equestrian centres in your local area would include: Telford EC (22 miles), Kingswood EC (20 mile), Bissell Wood (20 miles) and Freshfields (40 miles).

If you want to get out cross-country schooling, there are courses at both Siddle Equine Services and Hadley Cross Country, which are both just over a one-hour trip away.

There are also some top quality facilities available at Berriewood Farm (27 miles). Valley View Equestrian (15 miles) hosts regular competitions.

If you like to hunt, head out with either the North or South Shropshire hunts.

Perhaps you like to show, and if so, get signed up to either BSPS Area 10 or NCPA Maelor and Shropshire for a range of local fixtures.

You are exactly an hour away (35 miles) from the Royal Three Counties Showground, which hosts several showing shows throughout the year.

There is horseracing available locally at Ludlow racecourse (17 miles).

Marketed by Strutt and Parker Ludlow, this nest is being advertised at £1.65m.

Shall we take a look around?

Set in 19 acres of lush countryside, the property is approached down a tree lined driveway which spurs off to the stable yard.

One of the main features of the property is the Charles Britton all-weather arena which measures at 20x60m.