Work from home heaven: stables, study and hacking for £600,000





In today’s world, many working individuals prioritise flexibility — particularly if they balance full- or part-time work with care of one or more horses. But if you’re going to work from home, why not have on-site stabling to keep your equine companions at hand, too? We’ve found a superb Lancashire property that not only includes a handy home office space, but also enough land to graze a whole herd on.

Tucked away up Lomas Lane, just outside Rawtenstall, you’ll find this farmhouse. With around 10 acres to play with, there’s no reason why you can’t hack at home. Even so, there’s direct access to tracks and bridleways from the yard and plenty of off-road riding to explore.

Rawtenstall offers plenty of schools and supermarkets. There’s even a dry ski slope if you want to take up another expensive hobby. If the city calls, you’re just 18 miles from central Manchester. Catch a direct service to London Euston from Manchester Piccadilly in 2 hours 15 minutes.

Quench your thirst for competition at Northcote Stud. At just 30 minutes’ drive away, it hosts a variety of affiliated and unaffiliated competition. Aintree Racecourse International Equestrian Centre is an hour away so you’re within easy reach of a day at the races or high-profile competitions.

If you fancy a day’s hunting you’re well placed for the Holcombe Hunt, Rockwood Harriers or Pendle Forest and Craven Hunt.

Set into a hilly landscape, the property includes American barn-style stabling, a roundpen and fenced paddocks. Let’s take a look around…

The barn includes four good-sized loose boxes with automatic drinkers, coupled with four tie stall spaces and a shower.

Outside, you’ll find the round pen for lungeing and ample parking for a horsebox. There’s an allotment space near the house with a greenhouse that’s perfect for veg growing.

Inside the farmhouse, there’s a boot and utility room with space for your washing machine. No dirty kit all over the house here!

The country kitchen/diner has a gas stove and plenty of worktop space.

A wood-burning stove tops off the living room.

Finally, in the eaves lies the skylit home office and master bedroom.

