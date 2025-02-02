A lovely family home in a great location, with a very intriguing equestrian offering…





Que Sera is a four-bedroom detached family home, set in approximately 4.5 acres with planning permission in place for a range of equestrian facilities, all in an accessible village location.

This property is in Ab Kettleby, which is a village with a pub and a primary school. The nearby market town of Melton Mowbray offers a wider range of facilities, while the city of Nottingham is easily accessible.

For those wishing to commute by train, London’s Kings Cross Station can be reached from Grantham or London St Pancras from Nottingham.

Local equestrian centres include Vale View (seven minutes), Arena UK (30 minutes), Aylesford XC (eight minutes) and Newbold Verdon (35 minutes).

The property has good hacking straight from the door onto quiet country lanes and bridlepaths.

Enjoy a day’s hunting with the Cottesmore, Belvoir or Quorn.

Racing fans can catch the action at Nottingham (30 minutes) or Leicester Racecourse (40 minutes). If you enjoy a point-to-point, head to Garthorpe (15 minutes).

Que Sera is on the market with a guide price of £925,000 and is listed with Rural Scene. Let’s take a look around…

Planning permission was granted in September 2023 for the installation of equestrian facilities including an American barn, manège, horsewalker and storage barn.

A gravelled yard currently houses two timber stables, both with EVA cushioned flooring, plus a further loose box and a lean-to for storage. To the rear there is a small hay store and a shed.

From the road, a gated driveway offers ample parking and turning space, including room for a 7.5 tonne horsebox.

A galvanised gate at the end of the garden leads into the paddock grazing land, which includes a goat enclosure, and is mainly level/gently sloping pasture, divided into two fields with hedge boundaries and a water supply. At the far corner there is a small coppice and two dilapidated stables.

The vendors have mentioned that the paddock to the rear was home to the famous racehorse Dessert Orchid during his later years.

The property sits within half an acre of landscaped gardens. To the front these are mainly lawn with a variety of trees and shrubs. A stone pathway has steps leading up to the front door and continues around both sides of the house to the rear, where there is a stone slab seating area and a patio entertaining area with a pergola and a hot tub (which is available by separate negotiation) and a car port to the side. There are two tiered lawns with trees, shrubs, fruit trees and raised beds, as well as a chicken enclosure.

At the house, a front door leads into an entrance porch/boot room with stone tile flooring, that leads on into an inner hallway with a downstairs toilet.

The living room is dual aspect and has a fireplace with cast iron insert, hearth and wooden surround.

The dining room has windows looking out over the gardens, while the kitchen/breakfast room has a range of fitted base units with wooden worksurfaces, a central island/breakfast bar, integral Neff dishwasher, electric oven, Esse Cooker and space and plumbing for tall fridge freezer.

A door leads to a side entrance, with a further door to the utility room, which has underfloor heating, a range of fitted units with worksurfaces, a butler-style sink, and an integral double garage.

On the first floor a semi-galleried landing has a range of fitted wardrobes to one wall and a window seat.

The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room. There are two further double bedrooms, one of which has fitted wardrobes, and one single bedroom currently used as an office. There is also a family bathroom.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now