



Fancy a move to France? If so, you need to check out this incredible 18th Century manor and stud farm, set within 300 acres.

Just three hours from Paris and 40 minutes from the ferry port in Caen, this Normandy property is in an area of lovely villages, stunning coastlines, and lush countryside. The region has a rich culinary heritage including fresh seafood, and the iconic Camembert. Local landmarks include the D-Day landing beaches and the Mont Saint-Michel, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Normandy has proximity to major cities and strong transportation links. This property is a 20-minute drive from the town of Argentan and 30 minutes from the town of Flers. The vast equestrian facilities at Haras Du Pin are just a half-hour drive away.

This property is on the market with John D Wood & Co with a price of €4.685m (approximately £3,994,945). Let’s take a look around…

In addition to the 18th Century manor house, which sits in 300 acres of prime Normandy pasture, there are four gîtes, a swimming pool, tennis courts, and top-tier equestrian facilities.

Currently operating as a working stud farm specialising in high-quality sport horses, this property includes 54 stables, a manège, a lake and arable land.

Although this property is steeped in history, the main house has modern amenities with a total of 20 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms. In addition, the self-contained gîtes can accommodate up to 40 guests.

