Your own private estate with stables, woodland and Victorian hall? Yes please…

Situated in the heart of rural Northumberland in Scots Gap is West Grange Estate, a Victorian country house standing in its own private gardens and grounds of approximately 24 acres.



The area is perfectly suited to the horsey buyer, with equestrian centres in the area including Todburn EC (11 miles), High Plains EC (24 miles), The Tilery EC (12 miles) and Bradley Mill EC (22 miles).

If you’re into carriage driving, the Flodden Edge Farm riding and driving centre is only an hour north. And the area is inundated with summer fixtures including, Northumberland County Show, Weardale Agricultural Show and the Glendale Show. Local hunting is with the Morpeth Foxhounds.

Join up to BSPS Area 1B for regular showing fixtures, with a multitude of qualifiers held throughout the year.

Priced at a cool £2 million, it is being offered for sale by Finest Properties.

Take a look around…

The original Victorian hall is thought to have been built between 1863 and 1896.

A recently constructed stable block comprising 15 stables with power, lighting and water are situated on an area of hard standing with a further four stables and tack room opposite.

The estate’s land sits to the south of the hall and is divided into several paddocks. The paddocks extend to over 14 acres.

There are several outbuildings, an extensive area of mature woodland and an outdoor space which has previously been a tennis court but has more recently been an arena.

Inside, the original features of the property have been retained with stone mullioned windows, window shutters, marble fireplaces, high ceilings and decorative cornicing.

There is a fitted kitchen complete with a central island.

The bedroom accommodation is spread over two floors, with four bedrooms on the first floor and one bedroom on the second.

There is also the West Grange Hall flat, an apartment which is accessed from within the main hall courtyard, with its own separate entrance.

A gallop race across the fields anyone?

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday