



This impressive Grade II listed country home, which also come with an up and running wedding venue and equestrian facilities, could be yours.

Priory Hall sits within its own estate near the historic market town of Hadleigh in Suffolk. The town of Colchester and Suffolk’s country town of Ipswich both provide shopping facilities and a wide range of cultural and sporting opportunities as well as highly regarded schools.

The nearby A12 provides a link with the A14, the M25 and further motorway networks. Main line rail services are available from Ipswich, Manningtree and Colchester.

There are excellent walking opportunities bordering Priory Hall and in the nearby Stour Valley and Constable Country.

There are railway stations at Manningtree (9.3 miles), Ipswich (9.4 miles) and Colchester (14.3 miles) with services to London Liverpool Street station taking approximately 50 minutes. Stansted Airport is about an hour away.

The sea port of Harwich is 35 minutes away with regular crossings to the Hook of Holland.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Boyton Hall (15 minutes), Deanswood (40 minutes), Chelmsford (50 minutes) and Beechwood (50 minutes).

Fans of racing can visit Chelmsford City Racecourse (45 minutes). If you like your hunting, head out with the Essex & Suffolk.

The property is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £3.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities are set away from the main house and have a separate entrance for horseboxes. There are 12 stables, a tack room and an arena. The paddocks surround the grounds and there are a number of outbuildings including a large barn, field shelters, sheds and storage areas.

Priory Hall sits within its grounds – 21 acres – and is approached via a set of tall electric iron gates. A gravelled driveway leads to the main house with parking for a number of cars. Formal lawns and parterre gardens lie to one side, with shaped hedging and seating areas with a central fountain. There is also a lily-filled pond and mature gardens, plus a courtyard with an outbuilding. There is also a well-stocked kitchen garden, plus greenhouses and sheds.

A large pavilion – currently used as a wedding venue – sits above the feature lawn, while a garden cottage is detached from the main house, which offers further family accommodation.

Believed to date back to the 16th Century, Priory Hall is a part timber-framed country home.

The property is set over two floors centred around the entrance hall. To one side is a main hall; a fully vaulted, full height building with exposed timbers, a minstrel’s gallery and many period features.

The main living area includes a large entrance hall with cloakroom and three formal reception rooms, along with a large kitchen/breakfast room, a garden room that connects to the leisure complex, a boot room and cloakroom.

On the first floor are seven good-sized bedrooms, five of which have en-suites. The principal bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite bathroom with separate shower. There is also one family bathroom. One wing of the house, which includes two/three bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and sitting room, can be used as separate accommodation.

A vaulted indoor leisure complex has a lantern roof and bi-folding and French style doors that run across the building. There is also a sunken hot tub, sauna, changing rooms and showers.

