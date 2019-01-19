Smashing Pony Club ponies you’ll want to snap up

With longer days and warmer months fast approaching there is little doubt that your child will be wanting to crack on with their pony. But if you’re still searching for “the one”, don’t miss this selection of Pony Club ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Sort hard to find’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: 14

Selling points: “This is an absolutely cracking, full-up 14.2hh all-rounder. She is a real quality sort, who has been there and done it, taking her current jockey from zero to hero. A fun and honest little mare who doesn’t take offence when you get it wrong and will look after you, she is a real confidence giver. She is CHAPS registered with British Showjumping (BS) points. She would suit any member of the family and is good to do in all ways.”

2. ‘Smart all-rounder’

Height: 14.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This pony has done all activities at a low level overseas including showjumping, combined training, cross-country, dressage and extensive hacking and trail rides. He has lovely big paces and established flatwork with a soft snaffle mouth and has competed locally at prelim and novice level getting placed with over 65% each time. He has an impressive jump and is currently happily popping round 1m courses. He is not spooky or fazed by fillers, water trays etc. ‘Pigbush’ loves attention and cuddles with not a bad bone in his body. He is easy to do in all ways, lives in or out and is a very good doer. He is never strong or silly but will try it on with new riders — nothing major he will just try and turn around to go home or put in a pathetic buck when fresh. He will make a super all-rounder, mother/daughter share or is ready to go up the levels with a competitive person.”

3. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This Connemara x Appaloosa all-rounder has done most things including hunting, showjumping, cross-country, fun rides and hound exercise. He is such a kind, loveable character and is good to hack, box, clip, shoe and in traffic. This stunning pony would make an ideal mother/daughter share or ladies’ hunter. He has no vices and is in good health.”

4. ‘Cracking’

Height: 13.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This New Forest pony is amazing. He has given my now 12-year-old daughter so much confidence over the past two years. He has competed in all riding club/Pony Club activities — this weekend they took part in the area 80cm showjumping teams event at Wix Equestrian, where they won with three clear rounds and are through to championship. ‘Duffy’ loves cross-country and has hunted the past two seasons, where he was foot perfect and it is what he loves the most. He is perfect to hack out — never silly and fine with busy traffic. He loves the beach, which we regularly use for our hacks. This has been hardest decision to make and he’s only for sale as he has too much to give and my daughter is now moving onto horses. Duffy is the perfect second pony.”

5. ‘Super’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “This brilliant competition pony evented in 2018, winning and being placed in good company at 80cm with plenty of scope to go higher. She is fantastic to hunt and knows her job and also does a lovely dressage test. She has competed on riding club teams and is very mannerly at competitions and while out hunting. She is an uncomplicated ride and is open to any vetting. She has been in the same home for the past six years.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way